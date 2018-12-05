How the “Green Book” became this year's challenger to the polarizing awards

advertisement

This shouldn’t become a spoiler so much. “Green Book”, based on a true story and co-written by Tony’s son Nick, was advertised as a healing story about how the two men, played by Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, overcome their differences and form an unlikely friendship in the early 1960s years. While Tony is poor, blatant and biased, Shirley is wealthy, tense, and wise. Everyone changes by listening to each other – Tony teaches Shirley how to let go, albeit about prejudices like eating fried chicken and enjoying the “black music” of the era, and Shirley teaches Tony how to accept those who don’t like him

The film, a kind of sidekick comedy, has won multiple awards: it won the Toronto International Film Festival Audience Award, received the best picture from the National Board of Review, and was on the American Film Institute’s top 10 list on Tuesday.

But the “Green Book” has also received a lot of backlash, especially from critics who criticize how racial conflicts are dealt with. This raises the question of whether the film will endure in the award season, which will come up with the Golden Globe nominations on Thursday morning, and what its larger legacy will be.

Some critics, such as Monique Judge at the Root, believe that the film “feeds white people with racism”. Others, like Candice Frederick, who writes for Slashfilm, claim that he has a black experience with the historic Negro Motorist Green Book that existed. Mark Harris, in Vulture, concludes that the film’s poor box office performance could be a sign of this that “after 50 years is a certain kind of film about black” and white America has finally started its course. “

To support their argument, Judge refers to a part of “Green Book” in which Tony and Shirley visit a men’s clothing store in Georgia. Tony, who has the most conversations in the film, asks for a suit that is on display, and the employee happily cooperates until he realizes that Shirley is the one who wants to try it on. Visibly rejected by the idea, the clerk asks Shirley to either pay for the suit in advance or to leave the shop entirely.

The racism shown in the film is mild compared to the “actual racial terrorism” that black people were exposed to and continue to be exposed to, Judge argues. It serves to shock, but not to scare, the white audience.

Frederick brought up the scene in a recent interview with the Washington Post, saying that when she first saw the film, she was surprised by the gasps and shocked reactions to the scene.

“I think people have made friends with the idea that we are in a post-racial society where such things don’t happen,” she said. “I say it wasn’t one of us who was shocked -” we “are the other black viewers.”

This response is similar to “The Help,” said Frederick, referring to the 2011 drama about an aspiring writer who wants to tell the stories of black maids who work for wealthy white families like their own. Viola Davis received an Oscar nomination for her role as maid Aibileen Clark in the film, but told the New York Times earlier this year that she regretted having accepted it because she felt it at the end of the day it wasn’t the maids’ voices that were heard. ‘

“Green Book” shares this central question, “seizing the voice of the black protagonist in favor of the white protagonist,” said Frederick. She praised the accomplishments of both Ali and Mortensen – an Oscar winner and two-time nominee with undeniable chemistry on screen – but said the former was “cut off from the bigger agenda”, the emotional journey and humanity of the white figure to prefer.

A good number of non-white critics seem to share Frederick’s aversion to the entire film, but not all. Aramide Tinubu, who reviewed “Green Book” for Shadow and Act, told The Post that she “found it more refreshing than I’m used to from historical pieces.” She didn’t consider Tony’s story arc redemption – as he and Shirley become friends, it’s obvious that Tony never fully understands what life is like for the pianist.

“It was also a mirror for racist white Americans today,” said Tinubu. “I saw it like this, you have all this privilege and you choose to act so badly.”

Shirley’s brother Maurice released a statement accusing Green Book of not correctly telling the pianist’s story, saying that his family was contacted only after the film was made. (Shirley says in the film that he lost contact with his brother, which the real Maurice denies.) Tinubu found this worrying – “maybe the director didn’t do his due diligence” – but made it clear that she didn’t , Don’t consider this a “film for whites” because the white creative team made the decision to tell the story through Tony, or a film that somehow wipes out Shirley.

Ali, for his part, defended “Green Book” against the claim that it was a “white savior” film or an “inverted” driving miss daisy “.

“It was approached in a way that may be tastier than some of these other projects. But I think it is a legitimate offer,” he told the Associated Press. “Don Shirley is really complex considering that it is 1962 , He is the one in power in this car. “He doesn’t have to go on the trip … Whether it’s white or black writers, I can always play a character with dimensionality that is attractive to me is. “

Variety’s main film critic, Owen Gleiberman, also referred to Shirley and the depth of the story as the reason “Green Book” should be given a chance. It’s not a White Savior film because “the two characters save each other,” he argued in a recent article. “There is no attempt to make a great statement about the breed, except the idea that white and black people should try to understand each other as their backgrounds and experiences separate them.”

It is the way the story is told that critics, of course, deal with the story itself. But the theatergoers seem to agree with Gleiberman. He notes that Green Book has an A + with CinemaScore, a market research company that evaluates viewer experiences based on audience surveys. After the Toronto Festival, the film won another audience award at the Virginia Middleburg Film Festival in mid-October.

While festival director Susan Koch admitted that film-goers in Middleburg tend to get older and whiter, she said they were “probably more diverse” than at other festivals. A second screening had to take place in Middleburg after the first, which was quickly sold out.

“It was the clear winner for the best narrative film,” she added. “It’s a very divisive time in which we live. A film that really speaks of us coming together and breaking down stereotypes, and how we see each other, was very much appreciated.”

For this reason, the “Green Book” should perform well throughout the award season, which is also dominated by voting bodies that are older and whiter. Chris Beachum, managing editor of the award-winning Gold Derby website, told The Post that the film had more laughter than anything he’d seen in recent months at its October award ceremony. The voters of Golden Globe, with whom he spoke at industry events, also seem to enjoy the film.

Pete Hammond, Deadline’s top film critic and award columnist, added that the honor in Toronto was an “award with highly predictable Oscar criteria” and that seven of the nine best image nominees were also on AFI’s top 10 list last year were recorded. The warmth and message of “Green Book” are why it could work as well as “In the heat of the night”, “Driving Miss Daisy”, “The Blind Side”, “The Help” or “Hidden Figures”.

And that is exactly why Frederick is not interested in which prizes the “Green Book” could win. Some of these films, which deal with race relations, represent a “long history of hiding the black protagonist in favor of the tastier, more recognizable white protagonist,” she said, and was outraged by the rarely polluted award opportunities. Why should that change now?

“I don’t think many of us who complain about the way (” Green Paper “) is presented do so to dissuade voters,” said Frederick. “It’s more … why are films like this presented at all?”

