As a freshly baked general practitioner looking for his first post, Dr. Amir Hannan said the cozy little practice, which was advertised only as “21 Market Street, Cheshire”, looked perfect.

It was only when he called and asked exactly where to send his application that his wife recognized who was leading the practice.

The rookie doctor followed in Dr. Death.

It was Dr. Harold Shipman led the operation in Hyde, which murdered about 250 of his patients and made him the most prolific serial killer in history.

Hyde, the former mill town of Tameside, 11 km from Manchester, was devastated by the evil doctor’s crimes.

He worked and killed there from 1977 until he was arrested in 1998, and every resident knew someone whose shipman had cruelly cut his life – be it a relative, a neighbor, a colleague, or just someone to whom he said hello on the street could.

This time, twenty years ago, Shipman had been sentenced to life imprisonment for days after 15 patients were murdered.

Dr. Hannan arrived in Hyde nine months later and was quickly aware of what he was getting into.

He says, “The day before I started, my wife and I were watching TV and it came on the news – they were on 21 Market Street in Hyde and a lot of older men and women were sitting on the floor of the waiting room.

“They were angry and protested that a new doctor would be forced on them. I just thought ‘Oh my god – I’m going to a war zone’.”

That gave me my first impression of what was coming. I arrived bright and early in the morning … to find that Shipman’s wife had appeared the night before and had taken away the computer system because she had heard Shipman. “

Dr. Hannan’s heart, like any good doctor, had a heart attack when he stumbled across the couch where Shipman had murdered a number of patients during a thorough examination of his new premises.

He says: “In addition to the practice, there was an adjoining room with the couch. He had put the patients in there, murdered them, closed the door and then continued his consultations, and nobody knew.

“So here I am on the first day, I don’t have a computer and this couch had to go immediately.”

Harold Shipman hid in the dark and mainly killed older patients – simply because he could – by injecting them with diamorphine, a pharmaceutical heroin.

He was only caught when it turned out that he had forged the will of one of the patients he had killed, the former mayor Kathleen Grundy, and made himself the main beneficiary.

Shipman, who hanged himself at Wakefield prison in 2004 at the age of 57, is the only British doctor who has ever been found guilty of murdering his patients.

But his killing spree destroyed the remaining patients’ confidence in Hyde that Dr. Hannan slowly rebuilt.

The 48-year-old general practitioner says: “When the story was first published, it was utter disbelief.

“People said no, you go to your doctor to help you, not to murder you.

“And even among my colleagues, there was an absolute shock that he could have done what he did.

“It was incredible. I was dealing not only with grieving patients, but also with a scenario in which my colleagues also grieved and were shocked by what had happened.

“This is a less-favored area. The people here die 10 years earlier than the national average, which is one of the reasons why no one has noticed the excessive deaths. It was almost what do you expect? They live in Hyde.

“As a doctor, I had to deal with the aftermath and the challenges that arise for the community.

“It may not be spoken about in the news anymore, but it is still very much alive in people’s minds and causes suffering and mental health problems.

“I am still dealing with the Shipman case.

“It will not go away.

“Whether it was 20 years ago or whether your mother or father was murdered, it’s still very worrying.”

Shipman betrayed people’s trust in Hyde in an unimaginable way

Ingrid Brindle was one of Shipman’s patients.

“I thought he was an excellent doctor because I was sick long term and he really gave me everything I needed,” she says.

“I found him really excellent, and so did many other people.”

When rumors of misconduct first circulated, she remembers unbelief and a “wall full of thank you cards from his patients”.

In the years since the horrors were exposed, Dr. Hannan was instrumental in helping patients rebuild their lives.

She explains: “We have made very good progress. Dr. Hannan calmed us down very well. “

Dr. Hannan says: “I quickly found out that my patients’ main concern was why I should trust you when one of you murdered my loved one? What you can understand

“Doctors are considered the most trustworthy group in society.

“If this trust is broken, it is very, very difficult.

“I had to regain their trust.”

It was a simple act that Dr. Hannan and his Hyde patients changed everything.

“I remember after three years talking to patients about how they could trust me,” he says.

“I spoke to a patient during a consultation and just turned my screen so he could see what I was writing.

“They said to me: Can you do that, Dr. Hannan?”

“I was never told not to do it, so I saw no reason why not.

“It’s your records, it’s about you, so why not?

“The thing for me was that when I turned the screen, a smile flashed that I had never seen before.

“There was a lot of anger all through that time, a lot of misfortune.”

From then on, Dr. Hannan, who has since moved to the new Haughton Thornley Medical Center in town, decided not only to give every patient access to his medical records, but also to make sure he understood them fully enough to interview him or others Doctor, if they felt something was wrong.

He says, “It is possible that Shipman has convinced his victims. Well, you have a heart disease. That is why I am giving you this morphine.”

“And they just loved to take part in it, why should you consult a doctor?”

The education and comprehensive information of his patients is a love work for Dr. Became Hannan.

In addition to providing a website with local and medical information, he also encourages all of his patients to download a free NHS-recommended app, such as Evergreen Life, that gives them instant access to their medical records, including any information the doctor has written about them, scan and blood test results and repeated prescriptions.

“This means that my patients can access their family doctor records at any time of the day and night and from anywhere in the world,” says Dr. Hannan.

“As soon as my patients leave my practice today, they can immediately read what I have written.”

Dr. Hannan believes that the partnership of trust he and his patients have developed at the national level will revolutionize healthcare, empower patients, save NHS money, prevent another tragedy like Shipman, and be a reasonable, lasting legacy for the victims of the evil doctor and their families.

“Shipman made a serious mistake in destroying the patient-clinician relationship,” says Dr. Hannan.

“What we have done now is to rebuild that relationship and talk about how we can develop things.

“These patients who have suffered massive damage are the same patients who are now telling the rest of the world that looks so great.”

Mikaela Sitford told the story while working at the M.E.N.

Shipman believes that a public investigation would reveal that he killed at least 215 people, most of them older women.

Journalist Mikaela Sitford, who brought the story as a district reporter for the Manchester Evening News, said the Hyde people had Shipman Dr. Called Death for two years, initially as a joke.

“I’ll never forget the words of two old loved ones, oh, all the old ladies die with him – they say he’s a good doctor, but you can’t keep up,” she said.

When she approached Hipman, who was still working in the practice, and asked him to reassure his patients that he was innocent, he refused with a “thin, reddish voice, and his pale eyes stared at me through his glasses. “

“When I left, an old lady who was sitting in the waiting room insulted me because she dared to question him,” said Mikaela.

In the end, the people in Hyde would change history if they testified against Shipman.

“They came together and stubbornly fought for a public investigation into why Shipman got away with it,” said Mikaela.

“No more” behind closed doors “- the exact reason why he had gotten away with it for so many years – to make sure that no one else was going through what he had.

“To bring us all to safety.

“Now we expect investigations into tragedies like Grenfell and Hillsborough to be public.

“We insist that the authorities address a problem.

“We observe and make sure that it does not happen again.

“This is the legacy of these families, this community.

“It makes a lump in my throat when I think of her with pride today.”

