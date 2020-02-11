On a cold, bright morning in Chinatown, it seems to be as usual.

Red lanterns hang on the trees and lampposts and a tourist poses for a selfie in front of the arch.

The situation is different in supermarkets, restaurants and nail salons.

Coronavirus fears are hitting companies, and some have reported a 50 percent decline in habits since the outbreak.

Chinese Mancunians report more racist abuse.

By Friday there were three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

Philip Kwan, manager at the China Buffet Restaurant, has worked in Chinatown for 21 years.

The 41-year-old estimates that all-you-can-eat revenue has dropped between 30 and 40 percent since the outbreak of the corona virus.

And Mr. Kwan says this has been exacerbated by an increase in ingredient prices since Brexit.

What is more important, however, is the increasing racism that he, his family, friends and co-workers have experienced over time.

He said: “I am concerned about our security.

“We are racially abused every day.

“Last week someone yelled at my friend on the street, my niece, who is in the tenth grade, is getting it from the other students. I wrote a letter for a former employee because her children are bullied. The children call them” Chinese Virus Go Home ”too.

“It’s crazy. I’ve been living here since I was ten and there was always racism, but it felt like it was getting better.

“But the virus has come and I can see it coming back.

“Hopefully they’ll find a cure for it soon and everything can go back to normal.”

San Yang, who works behind the counter in Ho’s Bakery, one of the oldest shops in Chinatown, has a similar story to tell.

She says the cafe has lost about half of its use since the virus spread the news.

But like Mr. Kwan, she says that she has also seen a worrying increase in discrimination.

She said: “It has a massive impact on Chinatown. Business has decreased by around 50pc. But as Chinese we are discriminated against if we go out on the streets.

Companies report a sharp decline in customer habits

“There is a lot of fear. People seem to think that the virus is spreading in us.”

The 32-year-old Edwin Lok is one of the few who wear a face mask.

Mr. Lok says it’s a precaution he only wears in Chinatown, but he admits the virus worries him.

He said: “I went through SARS before I came to England. I know how much and how quickly these things can spread.

“Everyone is worried. You see Chinese people wearing masks. I take mine outside of Chinatown because I don’t want to look like a stranger in the community, but also because I’ve experienced racism while wearing it. “

Not everyone believes that face masks that are often worn in China because of air pollution are necessary.

Gerry Yeung, executive director and owner of Manchester’s famous Yang Sing restaurant, believes that wearing medical masks in the UK is not helpful in times of increasing awareness of the virus.

“There is a strong sense of fear of students returning from China after Christmas or New Year,” he explains.

“It is the case that many Chinese students have brought the mask-wearing culture (to the UK).

“For me it is not necessary in this country.

“Still, people wear the face mask to protect themselves from the corona virus.

“I sympathize with the general public when they ask why the Chinese wear face masks.

A member of the public wearing a medical mask in Manchester’s Chinatown

“At the same time, there is a lot of misinformation in the news.

“I think it is clear that the UK healthcare system is very robust in dealing with infectious diseases.

“From my point of view, I don’t think that the general public has anything to fear.”

Gerry is certain that misinformation about the corona virus has a direct impact on the Chinese community in Manchester.

“The impact on the business is very obvious,” he adds.

“The Chinese community is obviously very concerned about the situation.

“If there are unnecessary phobias that lead to stigma or hysteria, it is unfortunate.”

The ramifications have prompted city hall leaders to stick to the Chinese community.

Coun Bev Craig, Executive Member for Adult Health and Wellbeing in Manchester City Council, has been warning of a “panic pandemic” since the outbreak.

“Because fear is contagious – and panic always spreads faster than any virus,” Coun Craig wrote in a blog post.

“There will never be an antidote to broken trust, racist divisions and isolated people.”

Colleagues have repeated Coun Bev Craig’s views.

“We should show solidarity and support now,” said Marcus Johns, Deansgate Labor Council.

“Keep going to the restaurants and support their businesses as you normally would.

“There is no indication that Chinatown is, in some ways, riskier than other parts of the city.

“Manchester is one of the most diverse and vibrant cities in the world – and Chinatown plays a major role in this.

“We continue to party and spend time there as usual, because there is nothing to suggest that anything should change except misinformation or prejudice.”

Anyone with concerns about the coronavirus should visit the Public Health England website.

