Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick to a top 10 selection.

This year that player is likely to be South Carolina DL Javon Kinlaw, which is really making a name for itself at the Senior Bowl training sessions being held this week in Mobile, AL.

On Wednesday, Kinlaw, who is 6 feet-5, 315 pounds, was asked if he could have the same impact that Aaron Donald had for the L.A. Rams.

Everyone’s talking about Kinlaw’s answer to that question.

“I think I can get better,” Kinlaw told Senior Bowl reporters.

Wait what? BETTER than Donald?

One thing is certain, Kinlaw has great confidence in its capabilities!

So what is needed for the Detroit Lions, who is ruining their chance to deploy Aaron Donald, to land Kinlaw?

The only way I can see the Lions Kinlaw land is if 1) They use their number 3 pick to select it, or 2) They trade back with a team like the dolphins and then make Kinlaw their pick.

In my opinion, Kinlaw will be in the top 10 as long as his NFL Draft combination numbers match what he has shown on the pitch during Senior Bowl training.

