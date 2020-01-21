How the cast of Jersey Shore Mike supported Lauren After Miscarriage

advertisement

Show your support. The Jersey Shore actors were there Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino (born Pesce) after Laurens miscarriage.

“They’re just like family, our second family,” 37-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” told us exclusively on Friday, January 17th, while promoting “Eating Our Best Life”, the newest segment of their YouTube channel. “We eat with them almost every other weekend and support each other with birthdays and similar things. When (the loss) happened, they all checked me and Lauren. They made sure that we did what we should do. “

Lauren Pesce, Mike Sorrentino and the cast of “Jersey Shore”. Matt Baron / Shutterstock; Mtv / Kobal / Shutterstock

His wife, 35, interfered and said to us: “You were like an additional layer of the family. They were really the only people besides the immediate family who knew we were pregnant, so we were able to share this experience with them. “

The couple, who married in November 2018, announced the following year that they had miscarried. “We thought so the night he got home (from September prison),” Lauren said during a November appearance on Strahan, Sara & Keke, referring to Mike’s eight-month tax evasion sentence. “And then, after about six and a half, seven weeks, I had a miscarriage. It was heartbreaking. When I found out that we were pregnant, I felt that we had mastered all these challenges for years and that this was our time and blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult. “

The New Jersey native “didn’t want to stop her loss” and said: “I wanted to share it with other people going through it and just be honest so that I could somehow cure the process.”

She and the New York native “are still trying to have children,” Lauren told Entertainment Tonight later that month.

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce. Courtesy of adaptingsocial.com

Mike agreed and said to the outlet: “We will keep trying. We can’t wait and are very excited to start this chapter and we are making progress.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alums YouTube series, which can be seen in the clip “Adapting Social”, brought them closer together, they told us on Friday. “We have expanded our professional cooperation and made an intimate marriage,” said Lauren. “It’s really cool to see how both grow.”

With reporting from Marc Lupo

