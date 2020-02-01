Advertisement

The nuclear reactors will cover up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs.



The United Arab Emirates is the first Arab country to deliver safe, clean and peaceful nuclear energy. This makes Barakah the country’s first major national achievement this year.

Advertisement

Nawah Energy Company, the subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, which is responsible for the operation and maintenance of nuclear power plants in the United Arab Emirates, has confirmed that Barakah’s World Association of Nuclear Power Plant Operators, WANO, has released Block 1 as ready has a beginning.

The four blocks of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant will prevent the release of 21 million tons of CO2 pollutants per year, equivalent to 3.2 million cars a year from the country’s roads.

In the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, about 53 km southwest of the city of Ruwais, the four nuclear reactors of the APR-1400 power plant will also deliver up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity requirements to the highest standards of security and operational performance.

The journey began in April 2008 with the United Arab Emirates’ policy assessment and potential development of peaceful nuclear energy.

Policy focuses on six core principles, including the UAE’s commitment to ensure operational transparency, to pursue the highest standards of non-proliferation, and to maintain the highest security standards.

This includes direct cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] and compliance with its standards when evaluating and establishing a peaceful nuclear energy program, and developing peaceful domestic nuclear energy capacities in partnership with the governments and companies of the responsible nations, and with the support of appropriate expert organizations and ultimately Approaching a peaceful domestic nuclear energy program in a way that best ensures long-term sustainability. The UAE program has since been successfully developed according to all of these principles and will continue to do so in the future.

In 2009, Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, the largest South Korean nuclear power company, was named ENEC’s prime contractor for the development of the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

KEPCO is one of the world’s leading nuclear energy companies in terms of safety, reliability and efficiency, as classified by WANO.

The UAE selected this company after a comprehensive one-year process carried out by a team of 75 international energy experts. The assessment focused on several factors, particularly security and operational excellence. The selected APR1400 technology has since been certified by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission [NRC] and underlines the design’s strong security and reliability features.

In 2010, environmental impact assessment and preparatory approval applications were submitted and approval was obtained from the UAE’s independent nuclear agency, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR.

In March 2012, ENEC submitted a building permit application for blocks three and four of Barakah. In May 2013, the safety nuclear concrete for block 2 was poured and in block 1 the installation of the main components started.

In October 2016, ENEC and KEPCO signed a joint venture agreement for long-term partnership and collaboration for the peaceful nuclear energy program in the UAE.

The joint venture established the Nawah Energy Company to operate and maintain the Barakah nuclear power plant.

ENEC and KEPCO also announced the establishment of Barakah One Company PJSC, another independent subsidiary of the two companies, which represents the economic and financial interests of the Barakah project.

After the joint venture, KEPCO has an 18 percent stake in Nawah Energy Company and Barakah One Company, while ENEC owns the remaining 82 percent.

In November 2016, Barakah One Company signed the first contract to purchase nuclear energy for power generation in Barakah with Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Company, now Emirates Water and Electricity Company.

The agreement establishes the contractual framework between the two companies for the sale of safe, clean, efficient, and reliable electricity generated in Barakah.

In March 2018, construction of Block 1 in Barakah was completed and the first reactor operators [ROs] and senior reactor operators [SROs] were certified for operation by FANR in July 2019.

60 percent of the employees in ENEC and its subsidiaries are located in the Emirates. The total number of reactor operators is 72, including 42 ROs and SROs from the Emirates.

Over the past decade, the UAE has welcomed the IAEA and WANO to conduct more than 40 inspection and inspection missions.

The success of these missions and the close oversight of FANR have led to the UAE’s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program being recognized as a role model for the development of a new civilian nuclear energy program and as a global benchmark for a newly built nuclear energy project.

Advertisement