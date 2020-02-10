Develop is a game with a very strange critical story. When it was first introduced by Turtle Rock Studios, the makers of the popular left 4 Dead Series were all impressed by the new version of the multiplayer shooter. It was a novel expansion of the co-op multiplayer that they had perfected in their signature game when four players got together to hunt another monster. The year before its release, it won awards at industry events, including E3 and Gamescom. When it was released, however, the reception was a bit lukewarm. While there were some outlets that scored high (BD was 9/10 at the time), most scored between six and eight.

Now, five years later, Evolve has been out of action for over a year, but other games have adopted and are running on the asymmetrical 4v1 multiplayer concept. Dead in daylight. Friday the 13th and the coming Predator: hunting grounds are all games in which one player is a powerful evil creature while the others try to work against them. Dead by Daylight has only been released a year and a half after Evolve, and the game is still being updated while Evolve’s servers have been down for over a year. What did not work with Evolve?

Shortly before the release, Evolve showed its DLC strategy and made fans feel that content was being held back for no reason. The game had a full price of $ 60 for 12 hunters and three monsters, but also a hunting season pass of $ 25 that included four more hunters and a $ 15 DLC for an additional monster. About half a year later there was another hunting season pass with four more hunters and a monster for another $ 25.

Having so much post-launch content is always a great thing, but the pricing structure was clearly not. This first wave of content had the impression that it should only be contained in one game. So it seemed a bit too much to ask for an additional $ 40 to include everything. Since the game is so cooperative, it is best to play it with friends. So it’s difficult to ask four friends to pay $ 100 each to have the full experience. The price of it dropped as the second hunting season started, but the game’s image damage had already occurred. Nothing kills a big multiplayer game faster than a lack of community, and the initial poor publicity for Evolve did just that.

It’s really a shame they had this character pricing structure because that was one of the strongest points in the game. There were four different classes (attack, medic, support and trapper), all of which played completely differently and each had a specific role to play in an effective team. Not only that, but every character in the class had skills that made it a special experience to play them. It may seem a subtle difference, but having a medic with a medgun that can heal from a distance and a medic with a resuscitator that can bring back a dead hunter is significant. The same goes for the monsters, which all require different game styles and techniques to hunt and kill.

The visual design of the characters and monsters has given them an excellent personality without the need for extensive cutscenes for the background story. Very like one Overwatch Character, you can tell a lot about a hunter based on their visual design, whether you’re looking at the nervous medic or the older lady in a big mech suit. Even the creatures that populate the levels are well constructed and convey an untamed world that is ready to defend itself against the people who are trying to live there.

A problem with the gameplay could have been the unconventional pace of the game. During a normal “hunt” match, the monster spent time sneaking around and dodging the hunters while eating wild animals to achieve their strongest shape. The hunters tried to use various methods to track down the monster, such as footprints or scared bird prints, to trap it in a deployable dome and get the chance to kill it. A while ago PUBG and Fourteen daysIn games where the player is used to for a long time without encountering an enemy, the pace was shockingly different from something like that call of Duty where players are in constant conflict with enemies.

Since all roles in the team have to work together to be successful against the monster, it was really difficult to try the game with a group of strangers. If the trapper is unable to track the monster with his abilities, it can be very frustrating as the monster grows stronger and nothing like the circle of PUBG forces everyone into the same area. Even in a game like Dead by Daylight, players have a specific goal to repair generators. This gives them a target that they can spread out so that the killer has a better chance of finding one of them. While Evolve’s design decision pays off if everyone plays their part well, it’s easy to get annoyed about a bad team.

Evolve was renamed and restarted in mid-2016 as a free “Stage 2” version of the game. By then, however, it was too late to save the game, which shutdown the servers in September 2018.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1HTGJcvTUk (/ embed)

What would happen if Evolve were launched today? Given the success of so many free-to-play titles in many genres, this would likely have determined the structure of the game from the start by issuing a free base version and asking players to either buy more characters or new skins for existing ones. The content roadmap could have been spread out a little more, with big “events” affecting updates to make them feel important. Free-to-play also makes it easy for you to bring a group of people together so you can play it the way you want it to be played. This has really made Fortnite an accessible game that allows people to try out the unique characters and cleverly designed gameplay.