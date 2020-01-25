How the 49ers and the Chiefs fit together in Super Bowl LIV

advertisement

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – It has been a while since a Super Bowl seems to be such a mess. This between the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs is a difficult game to judge.

The 49ers (15-3) went from the number 2 pick in the design last April to the edge of a new championship. The Chiefs (14-4) were in the AFC title match last year and were included in the extension.

In 2019 both teams were dynamic and won a number of major competitions. Now they meet in the largest.

This is how the Chiefs and 49ers match in the Super Bowl:

WHEN THE CHIEFS HAVE THE BALL

It’s not hard to figure out how the Chiefs will approach each game. QB Patrick Mahomes (15) will test defenses with his arm and reading schedule skills. He has game breakers in WR’s Tyreek Hill (10) and Sammy Watkins (14), which means that one of them is a gamble. TE Travis Kelce (87) is a first-down machine and a coupling performer all around.

Damien Williams (26) twists the backfield and comes from two exceptional postseason displays, although Mahomes has often been the leading rusher by creating the way he did in the AFC championship game with a brilliant tap dance along the sidelines for a leading score.

That puts a huge burden on the Niners to get an effective pass rush, something they have done almost every week. They will harass Mahomes with a front seven led by rookie Nick Bosa (97), a force on the outside. DT DeForest Buckner (99) has had a strong impact and LBs Fred Warner (54) and Kwon Alexander (56), who are finally healthy, are formidable. With edge rusher Dee Ford (55), who was Chief last season, strengthens the unity.

They will challenge a good attack line in Kansas City, anchored by RT Mitchell Schwartz (71) and LT Eric Fisher (72). But if the O-line is true, San Francisco can struggle in coverage against the rapid exits of the Chiefs. CB Richard Sherman (25) remains excellent even if the rest of the secondary is not at his level.

WHEN THE 49ERS HAVE THE BALL

After seeing the star spin against Green Bay through RB Raheem Mostert (31), the Chiefs must be wary of what is usually a three-pronged attack. Tevin Coleman (26), if healthy, and Matt Breida (22) give QB Jimmy Garoppolo options in the backfield, although Mostert will certainly be the captain. They operate behind a veteran line led by LT Joe Staley (74) and sophomore RT Mike McGlinchey, and Kyle Juszczyk (44) is the top back of the NFL – as a blocker and receiver.

If the Niners run the ball effectively, this can open up a number of large spaces for All-Pro TE George Kittle (85), the most dynamic attacking player they have. Kittle is a difference maker who forces the Chiefs to use double coverage from time to time. S Tyrann Mathieu (32) will see a lot of Kittle and S Daniel Sorensen (49), who has had monstrous play-offs, will be in the mix.

Covering WRs Emmanuel Sanders (17), Kendrick Bourne (84) and rising rookie Deebo Samuel (19), who fearlessly crosses the middle line, is another job that the Chiefs must handle well. This requires major contributions in advance from Chris Jones (92) and Frank Clark (55) and LBs Anthony Hitchens (53) and Damien Wilson (54).

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kansas City has a dangerous kick-returner in Mecole Hardman (19), one of the fastest players of the NFL. However, the rookie does get antsy to bring the ball back, and that can lead to bad decisions. Harrison Butker (7) is a reliable placekicker with good range. He missed three extra points, one less than his misses on field goals. Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt (2) had a kick blocked by the Texans for a TD, but he is generally reliable.

Just like San Francisco PK Robbie Gould (9), in his 15th professional season. He kicked in a Super Bowl for the bears in 2007, so this phase won’t undo him. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is just a puppy for comparison and closes his first NFL season. Richie James finished in fifth place in the overall kick and point returns for the 49ers, but it’s not a game breaker like Kansas City has available.

COACHING

Kyle Shanahan, in his third year at the helm, took over the 49ers from choosing the second in the 2019 draft (Bosa was the prize) to their seventh Super Bowl. His multi-faceted attack was solid and the defense under coordinator Robert Saleh sometimes looked immobile. The front line is fantastic and Saleh, like Shanahan, remains aggressive throughout the game. This was especially apparent in the past two weeks.

Andy Reid lost in the Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2005, and he now has a better team. He has been masterful in his dealings with Mahomes and the schemes that make the KC violation as dangerous as any other. He was wise enough to bring in an aggressive defensive coordinator after last year’s debacle on that side of the ball costing the Chiefs a shot at the NFL title. It took a while before the system of Steve Spagnuolo went through, but it looked strong in the second half of both play-off games. Kansas City, however, must be careful that it does not fall behind again.

IMMATERIAL

Reid is looking for his first Super Bowl title as head coach, who can be the catalyst for the final selection of the Hall of Fame. The Chiefs haven’t won it all in 50 years, and this is the best team they’ve had in that period. They are more balanced than in recent years, have a nice mix of youth and experience and a lot of confidence.

Shanahan must prove something after the superdebacle of the second half of the big game against New England when he was the offensive coordinator of the Falcons in the 2016 season. San Francisco aims for the sixth overall crown in the Super Bowl era, which it most would tie. And after romping over Minnesota and Green Bay, there is no shortage of trust with the Niners.

