How Sun's G Devin Booker can make his first NBA all-star game

Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Indiana Pacers Guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Matt York)

In Phoenix and beyond, there is growing approval that Devin Booker is an NBA all-star this year.

The numbers are for the 23-year-old sun watch.

He is ninth in the NBA at 26.5 points per game, while adding 6.3 assists (21st) and 4.1 rebounds per night.

It’s a ton important that his 18:26 team remain 2.5 games ahead of the Western Conference’s last playoff spot after losing to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Phoenix was already out of the race at this point last year.

It is important that coaches who regularly explore Booker vote for the reserve points after the starters are named on Thursday evening. Booker is likely to terrorize their gameplay due to the aggressive lightning that we’ve seen from opponents in recent years.

The players also respect him.

“His game is pure art,” Sun’s teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. told reporters Wednesday night. “If you look at Devin Booker playing basketball and say he’s anything but a superstar in this league, let’s be real, man, don’t talk to me. He should be an all-star because he worked for it. He also has a talent.

“Politically speaking, whatever the result of the votes and everything is shit, we have to go through this system. But this guy is a supernatural talent. “

Oubre knows how to do it. If you do it as a reserve, it comes down to a numbers game.

Why might Booker not make it?

Before we go into that, the All Star teams are selected as follows:

– Fan voting (50%) is combined with media (25%) and player voting (25%) to select five starters from two guards and three front court players from each conference. The best voters are appointed captains. All of this will be announced Thursday evening on TNT’s NBA tip-off show.

– The reserves are selected by NBA trainers. You select seven other players to have each conference represented by a total of 12 players. Coaches must select three front-court players and two back-court players, and then have two other players in any position to complete the list. Reserves will be announced on January 30th.

– Captains select teams regardless of position or conference after reserves have been announced.

– The Commissioner will choose replacements based on injuries, etc.

Who is Devin Booker facing?

Let’s start with the starters. Based on recent fan polls and how obvious this is in terms of their seasons, this should be the starting group for the Western Conference:

Guard – James Harden, Rockets

G – Luka Doncic, outsider

Forecourt – Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

F – LeBron James, Lakers

F – Anthony Davis, Lakers

There are two front court players and a security guard who are locked to reserve seats so that a front court, security guard and two vacant seats are available.

(Disclosure: I stole this list from ESPN’s Zach Lowe because I agree, and it seems safe to assume conservatively. Listen to the latest Empire of the Suns podcast, and you’ll learn why Kellan Olson and I think Chris Paul and Donovan Mitchell could also fall into this category)

F – Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

F – Rudy Gobert, jazz

G – Damian Lillard, Trail Blazer

Jokic and Gobert join because they are the best players in safe playoff teams. Lillard is probably there with an average of 27.9 points and 7.6 templates per game. Even if his team struggles to stay alive in the playoffs, he should play in the all-star game with a good reputation.

And these “reputation tips,” as Lowe calls them, could create problems for Booker.

It seems so seven Consider players for the remaining four Stains:

G – Devin Booker, Suns

F – Paul George, Clippers

F – Brandon Ingram, pelicans

G – Donovan Mitchell, jazz

G – Chris Paul, Donner

F – Karl Anthony Cities, Timberwolves

G – Russell Westbrook, missiles

Mitchell’s Jazz is the hottest team in the NBA, winning nine of their last 10 games. He averaged a good 24.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, and no one would be surprised if Utah included two players. Mitchell has never been an all-star, but he has an excellent reputation.

Ingram has the numbers (25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists) and lots of all-star juice from the decision week.

This is where the questionable reputation issues come into play.

George is an absolute all-star, but has played in 26 of 45 games. He remains paused for the 31-14 clippers and was only able to progress in one or two games before the reserves are ready.

Towns is healthy now, but has only appeared in 27 games. The big man’s numbers, as usual, are not to be found in the charts and are playing for Minnesota (15-29), but he does not even register in the statistical rankings because he does not achieve a minute qualification.

Both Towns and George were able to secure a good reputation. The question is whether coaches give them a nod despite so much time being missed.

Now it continues with Paul, one of the most respected players, but who has not had an all-star seat since 2015/16. He is one of the reasons why the Oklahoma City Thunder (26-19) are the most surprising team in the NBA after swapping with Westbrook and George in the summer. You’d think thunder deserved an all-star, but Paul averaged 17.0 points and 6.4 assists – though progressive metrics and coaches surprisingly love his appearance on both sides.

Westbrook has stuffed the statistics at 25.3 points, 7.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds per night for the 27-16 Rockets, but its unpredictable chucking could hurt Houston. Still, you can’t rule out its reputation as a threat to the theft of a spot.

What makes Booker stand out?

Booker has appeared in 41 of Phoenix’s 46 games. He is undoubtedly your best player.

The immersion that the sun experiences when it is not on the pitch can be clearly felt in both the on-off statistics and the eye test. Here its meaning and effect is visual.

Except for the cities, each of the non-locks listed above has a teammate, either in the All-Star game as a lockout (George, Mitchell, Westbrook), a former All-Star who helps them on the list (Ingram), or one Teammates who help them could earn All Star recognition this year (Paul).

Efficiency is the name of the game. It is important that Booker builds up and helps a high volume of points despite the relatively low usage (the number of team possessions ends with the shot, the foul or the turnover of the player).

Out of 29 players with a usage rate of at least 25% who score an average of 20 or more points and more than five assists per game, Booker has the second best actual shooting percentage (63%), which means three-point shots are worth more and free-throw accuracy. This is only the case if we ignore his protocol qualifications and count him.

Booker’s 29.4% usage is number 19 on the list of 29, a sign that he is doing more with fewer possessions. Giannis Antetokounmpo (37.9%), Harden (37.6%) and Doncic (37.3%) lead the league.

Booker shoots 35.8% from three points, but it’s his two-point shooting (56.8%) and free-throw volume and accuracy (91.9%) that makes him a monster this year.

At 6-foot-6, he is 16th in the entire NBA, hitting 66.7% of his shots within 10 feet of the tire. Freak athlete Derrick Jones Jr. (66.1%) is the only perimeter player to join Booker at the top of the 25 most accurate interior goal scorers in this category. The rest are big men, crazy athletes and boys who score with the help of others.

In summary: What has to happen for Booker to create the NBA All Star game?

In some combinations, trainers will likely need to do three of the following:

– Ding Towns for missing games

– Ding George for missing games

– See Westbrook’s box score production as empty

– See that Booker does more for the sun more efficiently than Ingram with the pelicans

– Snub Oklahoma City from every All-Star because Paul shares posts and credits with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroeder and Danilo Gallinari

– Believe Booker’s Suns value is greater than Mitchell’s on a much better jazz team led by another all-star

At Wednesday’s request to convince Booker, Sun’s head coach Monty Williams didn’t want to dive into the waters of disrespect.

But he said this:

“I know he deserves it. If you look around the league, there are people who have a similar record to ours and the people who they say should be on the team. Devin is right there with you Ingram with New Orleans and the guys who are likely to have to be selected to be part of it, I did everything I could to let everyone know how good he is and how good he is and what he did on the floor.

“I’ve done a lot to promote our guy and I wouldn’t if I felt he wasn’t worth it. It will be hard to name another security guard who is so much better than Devin, who is as efficient and plays as he does and means so much to our team and where we are as much as Devin. “

