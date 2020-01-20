How street art plays a role in the Jamia resistance

advertisement

It is around 7.30 p.m. Protests at gate number 7 of Jamia have been taken. The crowd that was part of the loud sloganeering and speeches returns home. But no group of artists, illustrators and volunteers. They stay behind and paint the walls outside Jamia Millia University, near gate 2, on the main road, in the bright colors of resistance that are meant to attract the attention of a spectator.

“I have seen how art plays an important role in the history of the resistance. As an artist, I think it is my duty to be part of this moment, through my art, ”says 21-year-old Simeen Anjum, a second-year student in the Fine Arts department of Jamia. She speaks about the ‘faceless’ artist Banksy who is her inspiration while working on the layouts. Simeen manages a team of five members with around 20 volunteers. Some draw on walls, others fill in colors, and others pick up paint and brushes and brushes. Then there are those who hold the ladder.

Initially she started painting alone, but gradually people from her department, volunteers from other departments and passers-by started to join her. Such a person was Nushtaq, 30, a painter who lives in the village of Okhla. “Painting is my work, but more than that it is my hobby; it gives me pleasure, “says Nushtaq who initially wanted to join the armed forces, but now regards himself as part of the group of demonstrators.

advertisement

Some walls had already sprayed anti-repression, pro-protest messages on it. These remain as they are. This is to remind spectators that these walls were first claimed by students who had suffered and were angry and felt the need to express themselves to the outside world.

It was Simeen’s idea to draw and paint on others in a more systematic way, in order to provide the already present art context. There are portraits of Aishe Ghosh, Rohith Vemula, Najeeb Ahmed and Bhagat Singh, each telling a silent story. A representation of the women of Shaheen Bagh was done by Anirban Ghosh, of NID, Ahmedabad.

“There are many forms that make people protest,” says 22-year-old Saud Ahmed, another painting demonstrator who is a student of international relations in Jamia. He adds that art and culture have always played an important role in protests. “Some people sing songs and call slogans; we have decided to put these slogans on the walls, “he says, citing the words of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge on a wall.

“By looking at this art on the wall, people are more likely to notice and understand what’s going on,” says Simeen. Photos of the graffiti are circulating on social media. Students and passers-by click on photos that accompany the art, so that the message reaches a larger audience. Aishe recently stood in front of a photo next to the photo that depicted her.

Wall art with Rohit Vemula

| Photo credit:

Bilal Ahmed



“Even people who consider themselves political, come to click on a selfie next to this graffiti and take [thereby] a political position. These words and the paintings force them to think ‘, Saud adds.

Students refer to the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano who said: “The walls are the publishers of the poor.” Ironically, the same words were used in July last year in a letter from the then president of the student association Jawaharlal Nehru University, N. Sai Balaji, when the vice-chancellor had ordered the removal of wall posters.

The students, who have made more than 30 works of art in the area, hope to do more here and in other protest areas. Akhtar Choko, 25, an international relations student, at college, comes from Ladakh, but sees himself as a Kashmiri. He says that every piece of work is covered by discussions because: “We understand the responsibility to show these works to the world.”

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement