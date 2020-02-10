Geovanna Veloz, a senior at Mission High School in San Francisco, always knew she wanted to be a nurse. What she didn’t know was how to get there.

Her parents couldn’t help much. Immigrants from Mexico speak only limited English, work long hours and have little experience with education. Neither went to high school at all.

Give academic advice to the school. They made sure Veloz took the right courses and helped her choose colleges, register for the SAT, submit applications, and fill out funding forms. Veloz is now waiting to hear from three California State University universities and two University of California schools.

San Francisco Unified is one of the dozens of districts across California that have invested in counseling in recent years and have hired more staff to guide students through the college and career process and to help with their mental health problems. In many districts, the investment paid off with higher graduation rates, fewer absenteeism, and more students submitting grant applications and completing the A-G courses required for admission to the UC and CSU.

But while California schools have added more than 2,200 new advisors in the past eight years – a jump of more than 20 percent – the ratio of students to advisors remains high in most districts, and the state average of 609 to 1 is far above the national average and the 250 to 1 ratio recommended by the American School Counselor Association.

“We have to do it better,” said Loretta Whitson, executive director of the California Association of School Counselors. “Counseling is critical if we want more children to graduate, be prepared for adulthood, and ultimately contribute to society. It’s about the future of the California economy. “

Secondary school advisors are trained in academic, college, and career counseling, and this is their primary role in most schools. However, they do offer a number of other services that are critical to student wellbeing and the campus climate, such as: For example, dealing with discipline and behavioral problems, working with teachers for social and emotional learning, and helping students with independent educational plans. Counselors also have mental health training and often serve as “first responders” who can identify students who are depressed or have trauma and refer them to specialists.

Numerous recent studies show that a well-staffed school counseling department can help improve student performance, reduce absenteeism, and narrow the performance gap between white students and their black and Latin American counterparts. Consultants can also have an impact on campus suicide awareness and help reduce behavioral problems in younger children, as studies have shown.

According to the California Department of Education, counties have hired 2,500 more counselors in the past five years, an increase of more than 30 percent over that time. But Whitson estimated that the state would have to spend an additional $ 2 billion on California schools to achieve the ratio recommended by the American School Counselor Association.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal for next year does not include specific resources for hiring consultants, but grants for initiatives to combat bullying and to train teachers in student mental health.

Jennifer Soliz is a consultant at Mission High in San Francisco. (Carolyn Jones – EdSource)

But good counseling programs aren’t just about personnel, Whitson said. The districts need to meet the different needs of students, such as For example, youth or English learners take into account the district’s overall goals for student success and the provision of a range of mental health and family services that could go beyond traditional study and career guidance.

Some districts have found ways to maximize their advisory services within their existing budgets. For example, as part of their local control and accountability plans, Stockton Unified and Hemet Unified have hired more advisors, which will be used by the districts to determine their funding priorities and which must be submitted according to the state’s funding formula for local control. In these two districts, counselors were funded to improve the school climate and social and emotional learning.

The district hired 40 new advisors in Stockton in 2018, bringing the number to 119. The district also employed 31 other psychiatric professionals, including psychologists and social workers, according to the district. In just one year, hiring has led to a decrease in chronic absences and breaks, and the number of college student submissions has increased from 49 percent to 63 percent, according to the district.

In 2015, Hemet Unified added new college and career counselors to every primary school full-time advisor and each of the district’s four high schools in Riverside County. Since then, the graduation rate has increased and the percentage of students who have completed A-G courses for admission to UC and CSU has increased from 25 percent to 43 percent.

In San Francisco Unified, the ratio of counselors to students is slightly higher than a few years ago, but is still far below the national average and has been supplemented by a sharp increase in the number of social workers and psychologists. The investments paid off: the district’s graduation rate was 86 percent last year, up 77 percent from a decade ago. And the rate of students going to college last year was 75 percent, compared to the state average of 66 percent.

School counselors are becoming increasingly important as more and more students in California deal with anxiety, depression, and trauma. This emerges from the 2020 California Children’s Report Card, which was recently released by the advocacy group Children Now. The growth of social media and the increasing poverty in California have a large share in the increasing psychological needs of the students as well as in the traumas related to violence and drug abuse of the parents.

“School counselors do triage,” said Whitson. “Without proper advice, we can lose children.”

At Mission High in the Mission District of San Francisco, counseling services go far beyond college pennants and inspiring posters in the counseling office. Several nonprofit groups – including 826 Valencia, a writing center founded by author Dave Eggers – provide on-campus support with study and career planning, internships, and homework. The school also houses a wellness center with a nurse and bilingual therapists who offer one-on-one counseling, families signing up for health insurance, and helping students overcome drug abuse.

Since English learners make up about a third of the 1,100 Mission’s High students, counselors run a parent group only for families whose mother tongue is not English. There is also a counselor who is aimed exclusively at newcomer families and helps them with accommodation, transportation, food banks and other needs.

Jennifer Soliz, the 9th grade counselor, has 260 students. This number may seem overwhelming at times, but is actually half of the students she had when she started her career at Mission nine years ago.

“We now have a lot of support to reduce weight,” she said. “I can check in more to make sure they’re okay at school and not getting lost.” … Beyond what the minutes show, there is a completely different story for each student. I feel like I have a little more time to get to know students at this level. “

Raquel Lau, a junior from Mission High, plans to attend UC Davis. (Carolyn Jones – EdSource)

Veloz, the Mission High student who wants to become a nurse, said she could never have deciphered the college application process without the help of Mission High counselors. She and her family are grateful for the guidance, especially if it was provided in Spanish, she said.

“Our parents brought us here to take advantage of these opportunities,” she said, referring to herself and her sister. “They wanted us to do better than them, get training and do better jobs. Now we can do it. “

Advice is not only helpful for students whose parents have not gone to school. Raquel Lau, a junior at Mission High, whose parents are both college graduates, attributes to Mission High’s advisors that she helped her get a soccer scholarship from UC Davis. The counselors helped her conduct statistics on advanced internships through independent studies, and a non-profit program called Mission Athletic Scholars Advancement Program on campus helped her find sports camps and understand the process of the sports scholarship.

Her mother Serena Lau was particularly grateful for the help. She noted that large counselors are often employed at private high schools to help students during the college application process, but counseling can be in short supply in public schools.

“I thought I was pretty familiar with the college application process, but it’s daunting.” Going to college is not as easy as it used to be, ”she said. “We thought we had all the information we needed, but we couldn’t have done it without the advisors here.”

Whitson of the School Advisers Association said she knew firsthand the importance of school advisors. Neither her parents graduated from high school, nor were they equipped to make her way to college easier. Her school counselor told her, “College is not for people like you,” she said.

“I was ambitious. I had to do everything on my own, ”she said. “To be honest, that’s a big reason I got involved in this area. But there are many counselors like me. They really want to be masters of children and make sure that students have every chance of success.”