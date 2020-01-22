How some books tell stories without words

advertisement

When was the last time you were encouraged to fold a page or poke the photos from a library book?

Ali Khodaee’s Are You A Stork or Woodpecker? invites readers to do the same. The book contains only four sentences, but you can reveal the story by folding the pages to transform swirling shapes into animals.

advertisement

This interactive, inclusive approach to reading forms the core of the IBBY collection for young people with disabilities. A selection of books from the collection can be seen in the TD Gallery of the Toronto Reference Library (until January 26), but the entire collection is open to the public throughout the year at the North York Central location. The exhibition You, me, us: excellent books for and about young people with disabilities fills the gallery with picture books from all over the world, but the show is not just for children. The tangible pages and wordless stories show the possibilities of what a book can be.

There are more than 4,000 books in the IBBY collection in more than 40 languages, as well as other formats such as Braille and sign languages. The exhibition highlights works in translations from languages ​​such as Korean, Chinese and Italian, as well as original texts in Spanish, Dutch and Farsi. But no matter what languages ​​you speak, the show shows how books can communicate without words.

Every two years, Leigh Turina, head librarian of the IBBY collection at the Toronto Public Library, receives books from and for children with disabilities from all over the world. Even after years of experience as a child librarian, Turina still remembers that she thought, “That’s a book! I can’t believe it,” because she unpacked a package from Japan.

That book is just an example of the creative formats on display: designer Junko Murayama’s Touch Picture Book With Braille: Mazes By Touch 2 uses raised dots to create mazes that readers can decode with their fingers instead of with their eyes. The experience has been recreated on the walls of the gallery, printed with hypnotic maze patterns of the book interrupted by transparent plastic circles.

Many of the books are designed to appeal to children with vision loss or developmental disabilities, but they also extend ideas about what it means to read. A book from France retells Little Red Riding Hood with only textured dots. In this wordless version of Le Petit Chaperon Rouge, Warja Lavater and Myriam Colin create a complex accordion binding that can be used to unfold a single page and map the character’s path through the forest.

For readers who can see, framed illustrations emphasize the role of images in storytelling. Colorful prints invite viewers to explore an Italian city from the perspective of a guide dog, wonder how dyslexia confuses the letters in a word or follow a pink-haired teenager to a summer camp.

Curators Debora Pearson and Wendy McPhee, together with the staff of the TD Gallery, provided an accessible exhibition by hanging prints at a lower height for children or people who use wheelchairs. Each item is accompanied by a description in braille.

But making books accessible goes beyond inclusive formats and also in authorship.

In today’s publication, Angelo Muredda, a film critic and educator whose thesis examined the figure of the disabled child in Canadian literature, is delighted to see writers with experienced disabilities make more complete characters with disabilities.

For Muredda, “the willingness to go into the dark gallows humor of being handicapped in a world that you don’t really understand” is the core of books within the community for the disabled. An example from the exhibition is Shane Burcaw’s Not So Different, which combines photos of the author’s daily life with captions that provide answers to children’s questions about disabilities: “How does your chair work?” Or “How do you play with your friends?”

Although You, Me, Us celebrates wonderful books for and about children with disabilities, the next step is for readers and writers to explore the experiences of disabled characters without categorizing them based on difference.

Murreda recognizes the educational value of picture books, but looks forward to more interesting literary characters.

“I want a bit of both where we can have texts that are educational, but we can have the option of creating texts with rich, handicapped characters who are not trying to teach lessons.”

@emilyamacrae

.

advertisement