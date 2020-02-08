Prayer does not require the use of sacred images or symbols, but it definitely helps and can have a powerful effect on the soul. The Catholic Church has firmly believed in the importance of sacred art for centuries and even promotes it in catechism.

Sacred art is true and beautiful if its form corresponds to its calling: Summon and glorify the transcendent mystery of God in faith and worship – the outstanding invisible beauty of truth and love, which is visible in Christ, which “reflects the glory of God and bears the stamp of his nature”, in which “the whole fullness of the Godhead dwells”. This spiritual beauty of God is reflected in the most holy virgin mother of God, the angels and saints. True sacred art draws people to worship, pray, and love God, the Creator and Redeemer, the Saint and the Saint. (CCC 2502)

In many parts of the world it is customary to have aIkoneckeIn the apartment where religious pictures are hung up for personal prayer. An individual will stand, sit or kneel while meditating on these images and raising his heart to God.

John Paul II emphasized the importance of beautiful works of art in his artist letter and even said:The church needs art, “

At the end of the Council, the fathers made a greeting and an appeal to the artists: “This world, they said, in which we live needs beauty so as not to sink into despair, Like truth, beauty brings joy to the human heart and is that precious fruit that resists the erosion of time, unites generations and enables them to be one in admiration! “

Beauty is a key to mystery and a call to transcendence. It is an invitation to enjoy life and dream of the future. Therefore, the beauty of things created can never fully satisfy. It excites this hidden nostalgia for God, which a lover of beauty like St. Augustine could express incomparably: “I loved you late, beauty so old and so new: I loved you later!”.

Interestingly, secular research has found a fascinating connection between viewing fine art and the growth of art in this regard positive brain waves. In an article published by The Telegraph, Professor Semir Zeki, Chair of Neuraesthetics at University College London, reports on the results of his study.

“We wanted to see what happens in the brain when you look at beautiful pictures. What we found is that when you look at art – whether it’s a landscape, a still life, an abstract or a portrait – there is a strong activity in this part of the brain that is related to pleasure.The blood flow to a beautiful painting increases, just as it increases when you look at someone you love. It tells us that art makes people feel good right in the brain.“

This seems to confirm that beautiful art has the ability to touch the depths of our soul and not only helps us focus on prayer but also leads to feelings of peace.

If you are looking for ways to improve your prayer life, try to use beautiful images and symbols that raise your heart to God.