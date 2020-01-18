How Ronnie Hira and Robbie O'Donnell maintained the title hopes of the Auckland Aces

advertisement

Ronnie Hira knew that he had not received Jacob Duffy’s last ball in the Twenty20 Super Smash elimination final and that he would be on his way back to the pavilion after giving the Auckland Aces a glimmer of hope.

But before he left, he wanted to make one final contribution by telling Robbie O’Donnell not to cross with him, so that the established batsman would strike at the start of the final, with 13 runs still needed to complete the Otago to beat Volt – down from 33 six balls earlier.

Despite Hira’s efforts, the advice was not addressed, but O’Donnell later hit a ball – crossing with new man Ben Horne when he skied one – and then continued with Nathan Smith for 13 of the following four balls one of the most complete complete remarkable comebacks in the history of Super Smash.

advertisement

“The only thing I tried to tell him was not to flee, because we would rather have him on strike,” Hira said afterwards.

READ MORE:

* Aces’ remarkable comeback victory

* Firebirds count on consistency

* Young leg spinner a wicket-taker

* Hearts book place in final

“In the end, everything is done when you win a game, so no harm was done there, and he clearly thought of it the second time with Hornet.”

JOE ALLISON / PHOTOSPORT

Auckland’s Batsman Ronnie Hira stands in line for a shot during the elimination final.

No one can say what would have happened if O’Donnell had stayed earlier, making it a what-if moment in a chase that was full – mostly from the perspective of the Volts, who seemed to have won the game with five overs to go.

Hira and O’Donnell met one delivery later, when Mark Chapman was rejected, with 60 runs needed on 29 balls.

The demand percentage reached the highest point with 10 balls left, at which point they had added 29 of 19, leaving them with 31 left – more than three runs per ball.

That was the moment when Jacob Duffy shot wide and the bats said goodbye and put Hira on strike, with another 29 needed for 10.

“By the end of the game, when you need so many runs, you don’t really have a plan, you just have to go,” Hira said.

“I just waved as hard as I could and I was lucky that there were a few in my zone to hit the short line.

“I didn’t hit them that well, to be honest, so I was lucky to get a few that I could hit.”

First there was a half-tracker, pulled for six over the cow’s corner. Then a half-volley, get away too long for four, bouncing just inside the rope. Finally six, the most beautiful of them all, over a deep backward square leg.

Suddenly, they needed fewer than two runs per ball, but Hira couldn’t connect for the fourth time and was on his way to 33 out of 15 – his highest T20 score since he made 37 for the Canterbury Kings at the end of 2015.

Horne came and went for a golden duck, knocking over the first ball of the final, bent by Nathan Smith, and just like that 13 of seven had become 13 of five.

But O’Donnell went on where Hira had gone, pulled a way back, and got lucky when the ball hit Josh Finnie’s hand while the rest of his body was on the other side of the line.

Then came a long ball, which O’Donnell swung away for six, and from there it was a run a ball – simple, compared to what had already happened. The Aces had conceded 32 points of their last two overs with the ball and then scored 33 in the same phase.

JOE ALLISON / PHOTOSPORT

Auckland’s Batsman Robbie O’Donnell celebrates this after scoring the winning points.

Making Hira’s contribution more remarkable is the fact that he fits his Super Smash commitments into his full-time job at The Warehouse Group.

“I don’t hit as many balls as before and don’t hit more balls than before,” said Hira, who also played 1-32 when the Volts placed 174-8 after he was sent in.

“But of course the team still wants me and I am grateful for that.”

Friday’s game was only O’Donnell’s third of the season – he initially came in when Glenn Phillips was called over the Tasman on Black Caps duty and then returned last weekend at the expense of Corey Anderson – but his 21-run knockout out (of 13 balls)) was just as important as they come.

The efforts of Hira and O’Donnell helped to send the Aces to Wellington on Saturday, where they will play the Firebirds in Sunday’s finals instead of home to Auckland.

They have reached the elimination final in the last two seasons, but did not go further and lost on both occasions of the Central Stags at Eden Park Outer Oval, which made Friday’s victory even more sweet.

“We gave ourselves a chance by being there, which is great,” said Hira.

“The last two years have hurt us, because we lost twice on CD at home, so going out and beating the Volts and then beating the Firebirds would be a great story for us.

“We have scraped all the way, we have not played our best cricket, we had two outbreaks and two losses in the first four games, so to come back to that and make the final, it just shows the quality of this team “

The Aces defeated the Firebirds when the two teams met last Sunday in the Basin Reserve, the venue for the final – a result that the Aces secured their place in the top three – but it was the Firebirds who rose earlier in the season in Auckland .

JOE ALLISON / PHOTOSPORT

Ronnie Hira has a full time job while playing for the Auckland Aces.

Men’s super smash, final

Wellington Firebirds against Auckland Aces

Sunday, January 19, 4.10 p.m.

Basin Reserve, Wellington

advertisement