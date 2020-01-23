How rest can help (or hinder) the work of the Holy Spirit in your life

advertisement

In most of our lives there are obstacles for the Holy Spirit to act freely. Stressed by worries, worries about our work, disturbed by the attitude of this or that person, we are often “not available” to the Holy Spirit. Of course, God can still do with us what He wants, even if we do not pay much attention. But there are ways we can better devote ourselves to the Holy Spirit and it starts with the right kind of rest.

Different ways to rest

It is rare that we plan our free time with this in mind. We usually assume that we must relax to prevent burnout. And that is of course important, but it is not enough. For a Christian, rest must be closely linked to living in the Holy Spirit. If, as St. Seraphim of Sarov (1759-1833) used to say, the goal of a Christian life is to be filled with the Holy Spirit, then the goal of rest is to make us more open to His actions through us and in U.S.

There are different types of ‘rest’ and it can be difficult to know what the Holy Spirit can ‘hinder’, but we can recognize a tree by its fruit. If you’ve gone out three consecutive nights and doing business like a zombie, your way of relaxing is not good for you and no way to be more receptive to the Holy Spirit.

advertisement

A form of relaxation is only suitable if it does not interfere with the Holy Spirit, or if it makes us favorable to the action of the Holy Spirit.

Good advice from St. Thomas Aquinas

The great medieval theologian St. Thomas Aquinas wrote a wonderful treatise on relaxation. He does not use that word, but that is exactly what he means when he asks himself in the Summa Theologica about the remedies for pain and sorrow. The principle for his reasoning is fairly simple: “In the same way that physical exhaustion disappears with physical rest, spiritual exhaustion disappears with spiritual rest. Yet the spiritual peace is pleasant. And the words and deeds in which we seek only spiritual pleasure are called entertainment or recreation. It is therefore necessary to use it from time to time as a means to give the soul some rest. “

Regarding stress that is fundamentally related to the body, we can first view things from this perspective. St. Thomas wisely explained why tears, bathing, and sleep alleviate the weight of sadness. The most important idea is that unwinding goes hand in hand with distraction and exterior. He said that bathing and sleep are remedies for sadness because they allow us to relax and help us prevent the physical contraction caused by pain.

Friendship and contemplation are good for the soul

That said, what about the soul? Which pleasures can be the most spiritually relaxing? Clearly, those who touch happiness the most – friendship and contemplation. What could be more pleasant and peaceful than feeling the appreciation of our friends and having it on our side? And what can make us even more restless if we love wisdom and if the spiritual joy of contemplation comes from our sensitivity?

Contemplation is simply a spiritual way of looking at an object that deserves admiration (God, a person, a work of art, a landscape). First, however, a simpler form of relaxation must be found – a form of entertainment and humor. The philosopher Aristotle even considered this a virtue.

It is up to us all to find our own personal recipe for relaxation of body and mind.

Brother Thomas Joachim

advertisement