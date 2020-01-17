How Putin's shock to Russian politics could keep him in power indefinitely - Europe

advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed major changes in the country’s political system that would result in a shift in power from the presidency to the benefit of parliament and the prime minister.

The changes that triggered the resignation of the prime minister and the government give Putin, 67, the opportunity to expand his power after he left the presidency in 2024. He has dominated Russian politics as president or prime minister for two decades.

Putin signed a decree on Thursday to appoint Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister, shortly after the former head of the tax service received parliamentary approval.

The appointment of Mishustin is part of a major transformation of the political system that Putin announced on Wednesday that led to the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev as Prime Minister and his government.

Here are the proposed constitutional changes and different scenarios of how things could develop:

A MORE PARLIAMENT AND PM

Putin wants parliament to be empowered to appoint the prime minister. At the moment the president is electing the prime minister and the parliament approves the nomination. According to Putin’s proposals, the president would not be able to block the election of the parliament. Parliament would also be empowered to designate the cabinet on the Prime Minister’s recommendation.

A WEAK PRESIDENT

Putin wants to limit future presidents to a maximum of two terms and weaken the presidency by distributing part of their powers to other institutions. Putin himself is serving his fourth term. Putin also wants new rules that would preclude future presidential candidates who have lived in the country for less than 25 years. According to Putin’s new rules, no future president could ever have had foreign citizenship or a residence permit abroad. The residence regulations are aimed at political exiles or opposition figures who may have studied abroad.

STATE COUNCIL

Putin wants to strengthen the status of the State Council, which is currently an unremarkable body that advises the President, and to anchor his role in the constitution for the first time. The council is composed of the heads of the Russian regions. Putin said he sought to significantly strengthen the decision-making powers of regional heads of government at the federal level and suggested that the council be given additional powers.

PUTIN’S OWN OPTIONS

The Russian Constitution prevents Putin, 67, from serving another term in the President immediately after his resignation in 2024, and he is definitely proposing to amend the Constitution to limit the number of terms to two. This suggests that he will definitely step down in 2024.

Here are some roles Putin could take to maintain power and influence.

* Prime Minister

Putin was prime minister from 2008 to 2012 when his ally Dmitry Medvedev took over as president after Putin had to step down under constitutional law. Under his proposed changes, the role of prime minister would become more powerful, so Putin might be tempted to go back to his old job.

* Chairman of the State Council

The State Council, a body that advises the President, would be given additional powers under Putin’s proposed restructuring. One option for Putin would be to lead the council and thus expand its influence.

A similar move was taken by Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev before resigning from power in the former Soviet country last year after nearly three decades.

Before resigning, the 79-year-old Kazakh president strengthened the powers of his Security Council and appointed himself lifelong chairman, which allowed him to remain central to the country’s leadership after he resigned.

Nazarbayev is officially named “The Leader of the Nation” by Parliament and also maintains his role as leader of the ruling party.

* President of Parliament

A role in an overloaded parliament could be an appealing option for Putin. Some analysts said he could consider becoming a spokesman for the reformed legislature, a role that would also allow him to maintain his influence.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Putin has ordered the creation of a working group to evaluate his proposed constitutional changes. Its members include Kremlin-friendly legislators and well-known personalities such as pianist Denis Matsuev and former Olympic pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva.

Putin said his proposed changes would be subject to a referendum. It is not clear when this referendum would take place.

Valentina Matvienko, spokeswoman for the Upper House Federation Council, said Parliament would approve the changes before the end of its spring session, the Interfax news agency reported.

