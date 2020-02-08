SAN FRANCISCO – The latest film in the Star Wars series “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is epic in its battle scenes, chases and lightsaber duels. But one of the biggest challenges for the Visual Effects team was something seemingly smaller, though it’s hugely important to the film. It was a face.

Roger Guyett was one of four men who directed the director J.J. Abram’s vision of life. The team is ready for an Oscar in the “Best Visual Effects” category. When Carrie Fisher died, the team was tasked with bringing her character Leia back on the screen.

“J.J. and I had a number of discussions about the right approach, and we finally decided to choose an approach where we used their faces for every piece of footage you see in the film,” said Guyett. “It is really Carrie Fisher and we felt that this would honor her legacy.”

The team didn’t want it to look like it was simply cut out of an old film and inserted into the new one. So they used clippings from different scenes that they hadn’t used before.

“We created a digital version of her around her face. When you see her in the film, it’s generally her face and then a digital version of her,” said Guyett. “Why should we do that? Because we want to change her hair, we want to change her costume. So she looks very unique for this film. But it’s a very complicated thing, because obviously the other actors have to understand what’s going on where she’s in the scene, so there’s an enormous amount of planning. “

Patrick Tubach is also a member of the Oscar-nominated team. He told Abrams’ very early on to the visual effects team that his vision for the film included Princess Leia and that there was no version of the film that he had ever entertained and did not have. The trick was to figure out how to integrate the old footage into the newer footage.

“So you start by analyzing the older footage and figuring out the angle at which it was shot and how exactly it was moving so that you can recreate this scene in the new movie in our new surroundings. And that started before we started filming “Explained Tubach. “So we started analyzing these scenes, delivering this data to everyone who worked on the set, and then trying to recreate the footage so that we could use Carrie’s footage.”

Tubach hopes that when people watch the film in years to come, they feel that it goes without saying that Princess Leia has been in the film, and that it is a tribute to Fischer’s legacy.

