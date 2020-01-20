advertisement

If there is one thing that has revolutionized the concept of television broadcasting, it is the beginning of reality television broadcasting. The decade 2010 was marked by an increase in the number of such shows, which had a high number of viewers thanks to the good reception. The concept of reality shows tries to bring the essence of an unwritten nature into play, that is, it captures events from real life. The fact that the programs focus on realistic situations has improved their relativity factor for the public and created a large and committed fan base. Among the shows that have a large following is the Love and Hip Hop franchise. The show has an unmatched level of intensity, with some experts questioning the legitimacy of the love and hip hop drama.

“Love and Hip Hop” is the catchphrase of several series under the “Franchise” brand. Depending on where they are broadcast, a city suffix is ​​used. In this sense there is love and hip hop, New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami. The first of the franchises premiered on the VH1 network around 2011. His impressive ratings had the show extended for other seasons and became the big hit that is currently on our screens.

The show concept

According to the IMDb, the shows take a look at the lives of the hip-hop elites with whom they continue their lives. The show focuses on the popularity of the hip hop genre of music, in which it attracts many stars to promote the reception of the show. It includes musicians from RnB and hip hop, music managers, actors and actresses. Some of the stars that have appeared in the series are Jim Jones, Cardi B, Trick Daddy, Keyshia Cole, Trisha, Ray J and many others. The show’s popularity has led to many careers, including Cardi B, which appeared on the show before its success in mainstream music. As a reality show, it’s all about the lives of celebrities who have a camera behind every move. One thing that sets love and hip hop show apart from other reality programs is the drama. As already indicated, the tension goes far overboard and many fans wonder whether it is an authentic show or whether there is a hint of scripted antics.

Is love and hip hop written?

There are several reality shows on different channels that mainly try to entertain the audience to prepare them for the upcoming episodes. The hunger for reviews has raised some theories that some of these shows are mere scripts and do not correspond to the reality they want to portray. Back to love and hip-hop, some critics take note of the show’s course, leading to the conclusion that the show has an unreal aspect. They bring up the fact that instead of being real and having some flaws that indicate the reality aspect, the show appears to be taking on a similar framework to a soap opera. How much of the love and hip hop drama is real? There are several references to the show with a script element that can be observed thanks to the confessions of stars. That’s alongside the obvious clues when you watch the show.

Peter Gunz feels out of place

If you grew up in the nineties, you surely have a small idea of ​​who Peter Gunz is, more so if you’re a hip-hop head. He was part of the duo who invented the radio anthem Uptown Baby with Lord Tariq sometime in the late 90s. Somehow he failed to achieve his initial glory and slowly disappeared from the big picture. Sometime around 2013, he joined his girlfriend as part of the cast in love and hip-hop New York. According to reports by The Grio, Gunz claims he was disgusted with his behavior on the show. He says that at some point he got involved in the check show and made claims; There was a script to follow. The statement was true of several of his fans, most of whom he had known for a long time and reprimanded him for the double life he was in. Later, in a session on Sway in the Morning, he shed light on the situation of love and hip hop. He claimed that the basis of the different storylines was real, but the drama involved was far-fetched.

Joseline Hernandez’s testimony

Joseline Hernandez was in the Atlanta version of the franchise and in 2014 she got into an argument with another actor, which led to an argument. She was charged with the incident and, during her trial, exposed the script nature of some VH1 programs, according to In Touch. Such a revelation is an expectation from those who analyzed the show and noted the shortcomings. Although not yet confirmed, such confessions lead to the answer of whether the drama in love and hip-hop is real or script-based.

Conclusion

With the advent of several reality TV programs, there was a question among many fans who questioned their credibility. The show’s storylines seem to go overboard, and some critics point to the soap opera that doesn’t exist in real life. The love and hip hop franchise is one of the most popular reality TV series with many spin-offs. The drama is too intense and it is only one way to give fans what they want. Aside from the almost unreal drama, which is about infidelity and confused relationships, the series’ confessions point to scripted elements. Even if die-hard fans are driven in the wrong direction, it’s a good move to reveal the programme’s storylines.

