How much is Vanderpump rules worth?

advertisement

Will Vanderpump Rules play the main role? Max Boyens lose his lucrative Bravo job in a racist scandal?

The fans are asking themselves after the Bravo show was shaken by the controversy.

The latest addition to VPR apologized after a series of tasteless tweets he posted in the past were revealed, as RadarOnline.com readers know.

advertisement

The racist Twitter posts from 2012 come from the screenshots Dear Andy C. Page were revealed when the show aired the second episode of the show.

“It annoys me that the word n ​​**** can only be said if you are black because it is honestly my favorite word,” said a tweet from Max’s report.

“Theres this girl I see every day at school, she looks like the girl from the movie precious and I don’t just say this because she’s tall and black,” said another.

“Something about Asians that only makes me punch them in the suction hole,” read another shocking tweet from Max.

A source told Radar about the new actor in season eight of VPR: “He only apologized because he was caught.”

Although the show’s queen is outraged, the source said, “Lisa has no power to fire Max.”

Bravo “will play this season before they make their decision.”

A second insider near the show told Radar that the 59-year-old Vanderpump can’t guarantee he’ll be a part of the reality show or his position at SUR.

“There is still a chance that he will be fired. Lisa is taking care of the situation and does not want anyone to be fired with the show,” said the insider. “She vigorously reprimanded Max and discussed what would happen. Look at how many times she fired Jax [Taylor] and James [Kennedy]It took time and she still did, but she also left it behind. “

Now Max runs the risk of losing his TV appearance.

As Riot Housewives has reported, most Vanderpump Rules performers earn between $ 10,000 and $ 50,000 per episode of the series, and Max is believed to be at the bottom end.

But the series’ regulars make more money, and Jax is said to have taken home $ 25,000 per episode.

Other stars don’t feel bad in the wealthy star category, with Lala Kent, who is involved as a producer Randall Emmett, allegedly with $ 2 million from herself, as Yahoo Finance reported.

Scroll through the radar gallery to learn more!

advertisement