How Michelle Obama can win this year - The Ukiah Daily Journal

PARTIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Obama, 56; Jim Carrey, 58; Steve Harvey, 63; Betty White, 98.

Jim Carrey (Christopher Polk / Getty Images for AFI)

Happy birthday: stick to your plan no matter what others say or do. Maintaining balance, structure and an executable strategy will be needed if you want to finish at the top this year. Refuse to let an emotional situation dictate how you handle cash, legal affairs or love life. Change is only beneficial if it will ultimately benefit you. Your numbers are 9, 16, 21, 27, 32, 36, 40.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): take more time to figure out what you should or would like to do next. If you act impulsively, you will get emotional repercussions. Look from every angle and you will come up with an exciting way to solve a problem that someone entails. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Honesty can be at risk if you get an emotional discussion with someone in your area. If you don’t feel that you can be honest, it is best to say nothing at all. Uncertainty about a potential job is likely. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): You have too many choices. Not everyone you are dealing with will be honorable. Travel and educational activities are in your interest. Information that you retrieve directly from the source helps you avoid making a mistake. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Participation will lead to an infusion of great ideas and plans. Children and older friends or family members offer a unique view of a situation that bothers you. A romantic plan will improve your love life. Share your feelings. 5 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Make a decision. Someone you thought you could count on will disappoint you or refuse to support a decision. Keep your emotions under control and do what is right. Revenge is a waste of time. Focus on personal improvement. 2 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Get support from the people who have always been there for you or those who owe you for good deeds in the past. Take better care of your health, money and assets. A short trip stimulates personal growth and romance. 4 stars

LIBRA (September 23 to October 22): meet up with a friend or family member who shares your interests. By sharing the workload with someone trying to achieve the same goal, time is cut in half and the overall result is increased. Do not make unnecessary changes. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): an adjustment can help you rejuvenate. A short trip or a visit to someone who can offer a unique alternative to your current situation or plans will help you reach your goal. Create a meaningful relationship and you compensate for an argument. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): Emotional confusion occurs when you listen to someone who shares an assumption rather than facts. If in doubt, go directly to the source before taking action. Act wisely when dealing with money matters or handouts. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19): Words are important and honesty is essential when dealing with people who tend to use emotional or manipulative tactics to get out of you. Take a step back, re-evaluate and make reasonable decisions. A change of heart is obvious. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18): Look for a sign that will help you make the right decision regarding an emotional issue. Leave the past behind and prepare to do what works best for you. Refuse to let someone push you into a fight. 4 stars

FISHING (February 19 – March 20): Think carefully from start to finish before taking action. A change is feasible, but you must first have an iron plan. Helping others will be satisfying as long as you don’t let anyone benefit from you. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are curious, ambitious and wise. You are entertaining and original.

