How medieval Christians save abandoned babies

advertisement

At the height of the Roman Empire and even during the decline, when a family experienced an “unwanted pregnancy,” they would resort to child murder to solve their problems. This was common practice, something that historians have recently confirmed.

According to Discovery News, a study in 2011 reiterated the fact that “infanticide, the killing of unwanted babies, was common throughout the Roman Empire and in other parts of the ancient world.” Regardless of whether the child was male or female, researchers concluded that “societies with extreme poverty can use child murder as a means to conserve resources, reduce economic tensions or improve the quality of life for the family.”

When Christianity began to spread within the Roman Empire, the practice was openly condemned by the church and various councils sought concrete ways to stop this practice.

advertisement

In the book History of Pediatrics there is a chapter devoted to how the Church created laws to eradicate child murder and offer options for families who are struggling.

The Council of Nicea (325 AD) has determined that a xenodochion or an inn for the sick, poor and homeless should be established in every Christian village. Some of these xenodochia became brephotrophia or asylums for children. The Council of Vaison (442) determined that an abandoned child should find a sanctuary in a church … This was confirmed by the councils of Arles (452) and Agde (505), and mothers, who were driven to leave their newborn offspring due to shame or poverty, now left them in the marble bin by the church door. This privilege was freely granted at the Council of Rouen. The Council of Constantinople (588) compared the crime of child murder with that of murder.

Unfortunately, this practice continued when barbaric tribes took over Europe, but the church continued to offer shrines for infants. In 787 the Archbishop of Milan founded the first asylum for abandoned babies with the following statement.

“That is why I am setting up Datheus, for the well-being of my soul and the souls of my employees, in the house that I bought next to the church, a hospital for finding children. My wish is that once a child is exposed at the door of a church, it is received in the hospital and entrusted to the care of those who are paid to care for them. “

Over time, this practice had declined sharply and Christian orphanages were established to care for children in such difficult situations.

The Catholic Church has always been the strongest advocate for children’s rights, both born and pre-born, and strives to offer families much better alternatives that respect the dignity of every human person.

advertisement