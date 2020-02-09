We all who are hopeless romantics want a love like that of Romeo and Juliet, right? Until we remember, their version of love was immature, foolish, ruthless, and led directly to their destruction. Perhaps Antonius and Cleopatra are a better example. But wait, this relationship also ended in mutual destruction. How about Paris and Helen? This little romance started a war so bloody that an epic poem was written about how violent it was. There is a lesson here: Romantic desire is a passion that burns incandescent. Don’t let yourself be burned.

As a priest, I regularly speak to engaged couples about the nature of love. I always warn them. There is a kind of love that gets into the relationship in an unhealthy way, like a ship crashing against the rocks. It is a love that knows no boundaries and indulges in an emotional, romanticized ideal. Romeo and Juliet suffered and were so obsessed with each other that everything else in the world slipped away. They got lost in each other so much that when he died, one saw no meaning in life.

There is something about this kind of love that appeals to us. It seems to show total commitment and the all-encompassing power of romance. Many young, engaged couples have this idea of ​​what love means in their own relationships. For this reason, after a certain period of time they are disappointed by their marriages and fear that they have made a mistake.

It sounds heroic to imitate a famous, romantic couple like Romeo and Juliet, but it makes me wonder: should my wife really be so dependent on me that she wants to destroy herself when I die? Should her identity disappear so that she gets lost without me? Do I want her to rely on me so much that she’ll be disappointed if I let her down in any way, until she wonders if our marriage is a deception? I ask the engaged couple to think about the answers to these kinds of questions, the nature of love, and what it means when two become one.

The unity of marriage is real, but true love does not consume us as an individual. It shouldn’t make us dependent. A successful, long-term marriage does not make us lose ourselves – on the contrary. It may come as a surprise, but when two people are connected by marital love, each individual is guarded in their loneliness.

I have recently read the letters of the poet Rainer Maria Rilke and he has many interesting insights into the nature of love, the connection between marriage and loneliness among them. The book Rilke On Love and Other Difficulties summarizes a specific letter to a friend about the balance that a successful marriage between togetherness and self-identity can bring. Rilke writes: “I consider this the highest task of a bond between two people: that everyone watches over the loneliness of the other.”

An image that he uses and that is particularly helpful to me: for example, if you take part in a sporting event in a stadium, you become part of the crowd. Basically, you are a nameless fan who is interchangeable with any other fan. No loneliness is required or given because the crowd is not interested in the people that make up its members. Marriage is not like a crowd. Not at all. The crowd builds togetherness by breaking down boundaries, but a greater gift is given in marriage. Rilke writes: “Everyone appoints the other guardian of his loneliness and shows him the self-confidence that is greatest in his power to give.”

A married couple will of course want to protect each other because they know and love each other as individuals. “When a person leaves himself,” Rilke writes, “he is nothing more, and when two people give up to get closer to each other, there is no longer any reason for them to be together, and their being together is a constant fall. “Neither partner would want that for the other.

Every day I want to encourage and support my wife to be the best possible version of herself and I know that she wants the same for me. It’s a paradox, I’m more me when I’m with her. I don’t merge with her or become addicted, but at the same time the gift she gives me is irreplaceable and only she can give it. It gives me room to be myself and put my watch down, and in this vulnerability I am very honest about who I am, both the good and the bad. At the same time, it motivates me to be sure that to the core of my being I am a person worth loving. I don’t want to disappoint her or make her think less of me in any way. She didn’t set these expectations for me, I chose them freely.

There is a push and a pull. Wedding love is like the force of gravity between two planets, an unshakable force that holds two people together who remain very many of their own planets. Love does not tear off It builds up. Building is hard work. Love is hard work. That is why it is so valuable. It is not a crazy, romantic cyclone. It is a life of loyalty, of waking up side by side for the ten thousandth day in a row, a man who makes two cups of coffee every morning – one for him and one for his wife and side by side reading books in the same room in a pleasant silence.

True love is not crowded or claustrophobic, it is spacious. I guard my wife because I appreciate her for who she is and I don’t want her to be lost. It does the same for me. What could be more romantic than that?