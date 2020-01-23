How many chances does he have? The freed double killer is behind bars again - and his victim's parents are not surprised

advertisement

A double killer who has been released from prison under license is again behind bars after again violating the conditions of his release.

Darren Pilkington pushed his girlfriend Carly Fairhurst, 19, down the stairs during a nightly row in a house in Higher Ince, Wigan, in January 2006, and left her with fatal injuries for 12 hours before calling an ambulance.

Carly never regained consciousness and died a week later.

After serving a prison term in 2001 for beating and killing a man, he was given an indefinite sentence for public protection reasons. A judge told him that he must have served at least three years and 53 days before applying for parole.

He was finally released after ten years in prison.

After being sentenced in 2007, 36-year-old Pilkington has been released under license twice since 2017, only to be recalled each time for violating his license.

It has now turned out that he was taken to prison a third time.

Carly’s parents, Trevor and Sheila Fairhurst, asked why he was released.

Sheila, 63, from Hindley, said, “He can’t help but insult again. It’s the way he is. We have hardened.”

The couple, who have become domestic violence activists, have written victim declarations twice before the probation officer takes them into account before deciding that he could be released.

You expect to write a third if he requests further publication.

Sheila explained: “It has happened to us three times now that he has been called back. Every time it raises all these feelings for us. We cannot continue with our lives properly.

“Every time he is insulted again and we have to make impact statements that touch all the feelings that are hidden.

“It is constantly experiencing new things because he cannot keep the law. How many chances must he have before he is locked up forever, because he will never keep the law? It is just the way he is and always.” has been.”

Carly Fairhurst

At the time Pilkington killed Carly, he was 24 years old and had a previous manslaughter conviction and a number of other criminal convictions.

He didn’t call an ambulance right away, but slept next to Carly until 9:00 the next day. She never became conscious again and died of head injuries six days later.

Pilkington, who was arrested outside a Hindley pub for 2001 beatings and murder of Paul Akister, 30, admitted Carly’s homicide on the grounds that he hadn’t intended to overthrow her, but was ruthless in flogging.

He received an indefinite public protection penalty (IPP) and was informed by a judge that he must serve at least three years and 53 days before applying for parole.

The courts were no longer allowed to issue controversial IPP judgments in 2012 after it turned out that hundreds of inmates were banned for years after their minimum tariff expired.

Pilkington is believed to have committed no further crimes but violated the terms of his early release from prison. For example, prisoners released under license are given the condition that they cannot enter a certain area.

A spokeswoman for the probation service said:

“We called Darren Pilkington back to prison. Protecting the public is our priority, and offenders who violate their licensing terms and pose an increased risk to the community will be remanded as soon as possible. “

