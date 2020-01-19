How long the fight lasted can be seen here

advertisement

On Saturday night, fans around the world tuned in to UFC 246 for Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return. They expected his struggle with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to last several rounds, but watched as it ended before they could take a sip of their drinks. McGregor won in just 40 seconds.

The whole fight was over so quickly that it could be shown in its entirety on Twitter or Instagram. There was no time limit as McGregor announced his return to the UFC with great determination.

It was already clear at the start of the game that the Irishman wanted no doubts about his readiness for action. He was aggressive from the first glove tap and kicked Cerrone on the head. A flood of quick blows resulted in referee Herb Dean ending the fight and awarding McGregor the TKO (Technical Knockout).

“It was just beautiful, but brutal! Connor McGregor in full swing # UFC246,” proclaimed a fan on social media. McGregor may have his critics, but there were a multitude of happy viewers who just wanted to see him return to dominance.

Interestingly, this is not the quickest result in McGregor’s career. The Irishman ended a fight with Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds during UFC 194. He dropped Aldo with a quick blow and then raced in to get a few more shots before the referee ended the fight.

The UFC story is filled with several examples of quick knockout games that shocked MMA fans. Jorge Masvidal holds the current record after defeating Ben Askren in just five seconds. He did this with a flying knee that ended the fight prematurely.

Similarly, retired BJ Penn got a quick knockout when he knocked out Caol Uno at UFC 34. He dodged an early kick with the flying leg and punched Uno back in the cage with several blows and finally knocked him out.

While McGregor may not have the fastest interruption in UFC history, that will likely not affect his joy after defeating Cerrone. He proved that there was no rust more than a year before the octagon and offered the opportunity to chase a third belt.

