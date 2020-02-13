Harry Rosehill

How long does the crashed Korean house stay in the city?

Some time ago, a traditional Korean house fell from the sky and landed on a disused pedestrian bridge in the city.

Do Ho Suh’s fun piece of art was part of Sculpture in the City and we expected it to brighten office building-dominated Wormwood Street in the coming months. But then these months came and went. Then it was in effect for over a year. Almost 18 months later we heard some exciting rumors that the sculpture could be permanent.

So we got in touch with Sculpture in the City to find out what’s going on.

They said they originally planned to keep it only until April 2019, but then decided to keep it for another year. It is now April 2020 if you should get rid of it. Only that this decision has not been confirmed and they are considering the possibility of keeping it for another year.

We hope that the artwork can remain in situ until at least 2021. Then we are sure that Sculpture in the City will face the same dilemma as to whether it should be scrapped again or not. And hopefully it gets revived every year and sticks out like a sore thumb under the city’s suits.