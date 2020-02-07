SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Arizona Cardinals head coach Cliff Kingsbury watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

Adam Cook was in a parents’ meeting for a Texas high school baseball meeting and received a text.

The former Whitehouse High School football coach and current sports director looked at his cell phone. At the end of the broadcast, Arizona Cardinal was head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The two had built a relationship while recruiting former Whitehouse star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who Kingsbury had recruited for Texas Tech. Just a few days before the Super Bowl, Kingsbury Cook offered an admission ticket to watch his former athlete watch the biggest football game.

“Frankly, in a million years, I never thought he would text me and say he had an admission ticket,” Cook said on Friday at the 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station Burns & Gambo Show.

He showed the text with the “cliff” as a line to unsubscribe to the superintendent who was sitting next to him. “He says,” Is that Kingsbury? “And I said,” Yes, that must be Cliff Kingsbury. “

Cook believes that Kingsbury found out about his ticket needs from Sam Farmer, who interviewed him for a Los Angeles Times article about Mahomes. During the interview, Cook told Farmer that several people had asked if Mahomes had given him a ticket.

“I said,” I think they’re crazy. Pat doesn’t have to give me an admission ticket, he has to take care of the buddies he played with, ”Cook recalled.

Cook understood that Farmer reached for Kingsbury.

So Kingsbury called. Cook went to the game. It was the second time he saw Mahomes play in the NFL.

Cook had trained Mahomes for six years. The quarterback first started practicing with the team in seventh grade and separated until the junior year. It broke out on a rainy day in September when Texas tech assistant Sonny Cumbie participated in the game.

“At the end of this game, Sonny Cumbie came up to me and said,” Hey, people will know who Patrick Mahomes is, “Cook said.

Over the years Cook has also developed a certain love for the cardinals. He started enjoying them when the group led by Bruce Arians was on Amazon’s All or Nothing.

“I loved seeing the Arizona Cardinals in the” All or Nothing “series,” said Cook. “I have to tell you, Bruce Arians, I wrote down some quotes that Joker had and used them here with my kids.”

He said quarterback Kyler Murray had “some special things” and was excited to see how he developed under Kingsbury. Although he likes the chiefs for Mahomes, he’s also become a Cardinals fan.

“Kingsbury represents Arizona and does it for me, it means the world to me, and I’m also a fan of the Cardinal of Arizona,” Cook said.

