Most of the retelling of Johnny Cash’s recent years, including the cash-heavy Ken Burns documentary Country Music, rightly attributes the founder and producer of American Recordings, Rick Rubin, to having the harsh appeal of Man in Black on one Series of bare bones albums. But for Rubin to write the final chapter of the cash legend, two big labels had to submit their own sloppy designs.

Cash was released on July 15, 1986 by his longtime label Columbia, Columbia, due to declining album sales. At that time, Cash hadn’t chartered a top 10 single since 1981’s “The Baron”.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life,” Rick Blackburn, director of Columbia-Epic-CBS Nashville, told the Associated Press at the time. Blackburn’s difficult decision broke off a working relationship dating back to Cash’s 1958 single “All Over Again”.

Cash wasn’t the only legacy artist founded by Columbia in 1986: the same year the label parted ways with jazz icon Miles Davis.

The shared story jumps from Cash from Columbia to his rightly celebrated run with American Recordings; However, Cash recorded four albums for Mercury Records between 1987 and 1991. The first of them, Johnny Cash Is Coming to Town from 1987, cracked the top 40 and contained covers by Elvis Costello (“The Big Light”) and Guy Clark (“Let Him Roll”).

The remaining Mercury albums from Cash, from the newly recorded mix accompanied by the synthesizer, from songs titled Classic Cash: Hall of Fame series (1988) to the even less coherent album The Mystery of Life from 1991, are of course only for complete musicians thought relatively weak cash releases blow up the best work of many talented artists.

This lack of focus on many of Cash’s Mercury albums fell by the wayside from his American Recordings debut in 1994 until his death on September 12, 2003. When Cash started working with Rubin, a man over 30 years his junior, board meetings about what could make older country stars more attractive to younger listeners led to serious discussions about which songs to use for a number of back- to-basics solo albums might be suitable.

“I picked songs that I liked,” Cash told the Associated Press about the 1994 album American Recordings. “Many of them are very heavy and many are very dark. There is not much laughing. I just had to sing a verse from something like “Delia’s Gone” and Rick was ready for it. Maybe I shed a little more blood in this album than in an average folk and country album. “

This ragged but correct approach introduced Cash to the MTV generation and regained its image as a folk troubadour without being interested in meeting Nashville’s stringent expectations.

Without ruby, cash would still be popular now. A late life renaissance would have sounded different if it had been heard without American Recordings cash signing a few years after Columbia stumbled across the musical equivalent of the Yankees that Babe Ruth had put on the bench.

