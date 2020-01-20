advertisement

The long, uninterrupted shot in each film looks very impressive and gives the viewer the hint that things are going smoothly, possibly in as few settings as possible, and in a way that allows the camera and operators to get to grips with them move impunity. This is not exactly the case, since most people should logically recognize that this is not necessarily the case, as many directors and filmmakers are likely to queue up to let you know that this would be ideal, but it is not realistic. Instead, the films we see are a product of careful timing and many different shots taken from many different angles, and a lot of planning to finally get it right. In 1917, the numerous shots required to get this film right, to compose it, and to face the audience, had to be planned to the second so that everything looked like it was for the film’s pursuit was required in a way that made the audience feel like they were watching the action as it happened, with no unwanted interruptions or slips that could have diminished the experience.

In terms of history, the film is about two soldiers carrying news that an attack that was to be intercepted and directed by a buried German unit during the First World War had ended. It’s the whole adventure of getting to the front, because Blake and Schofield realize that crossing the no man’s land is just the first obstacle they have to face. Blake unfortunately doesn’t make it when he’s stabbed to death by a German soldier the two men are trying to save, but Schofield promises to go ahead and find his brother and the unit they’re trying to save. During the many battles and dangers in his path, Schofield finally reaches the unit and can convince them to withdraw before telling the surviving Blake brother what has happened to his sibling. At the end of the film, it turned out that Schofield has his own family at home when he is resting under a tree and is undoubtedly thinking about how often he has almost reached the end. This film is by far one of the ones that a number of older combat veterans struggled to remember the angry days when the world went to war against itself. Even now, these memories are likely to be somewhat difficult for those who have gone through recent conflicts and have gone away than others have not.

Practicing accuracy and realism with war movies is something that interests many people, as it greatly helps to show respect to those who have lived in such times and served their different countries. Mick Joest from CinemaBlend has more to say about this. In 1917, many might think that there are likely to be some embellishments such as those found in any film, as this is the nature of Hollywood. But keeping things the way they could have been back then is still an integral part of the film, because doing less would be disrespectful to those who have fought and died in such conflicts and those who participated bring in the conflicts that we observe on the big screen. Fortunately, great directors and cameramen tend to think about every possible detail and produce a vision that is accurate enough so that many people can see it, since the idea of ​​doing less is not tied to the type of money that they want will be appreciated by anyone who can tell them what such conflicts should look like and how they feel. In other words, accuracy is key, as is showmanship, and there seem to be plenty of both in this film, regardless of the fact that many dispute the first point. This is too easy in historical war films, since even historians may or may not agree on every little point that occurs in a film, since much of what is presented is based on written stories and memories that may be incomplete.

The main point of the story is that it’s impressive to keep things in line, neat and able to look like they flow from point A to point B without overlapping or breaking in between, as this gives the sense of urgency and feeling of consistency that many people enjoy in the films. By holding the recording as if it were continuous, you can get people’s attention as they try to figure out what will happen in the next few seconds.

