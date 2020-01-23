How is the Israeli middle class doing? It's complicated - business & finance

advertisement

The Israeli middle class’s share of income decreased from 60.8% in 2018 to 60.1% in 2017. The share of the lower class remained almost unchanged this year, while the share of the upper class increased sharply: his share of income rose from 7.6%. this year to 9.4%. These statistics were released as part of the 2018 National Insurance Institute’s poverty report.

The shrinking share of the middle class in income is related to changes in the salary distribution: the per capita income of the two lowest deciles rose by 6.9% in 2018, the highest percentage increase of all economic classes. The top two deciles increased their per capita income by 5.7%, while the six deciles in the middle class only increased their income by 2.7% to 4.3%.

But before the poverty report kills the eroding middle class, it turns out that the middle class is in much better shape than it appears. The index, which measures the wage differentials between the ninth and fifth deciles, sank to its lowest level since 1999 in 2018, meaning that the wage differentials between the upper and middle classes are low for two decades.

Looking at the share of the middle class in the total population and total income in the long run, there is a slight decline in 2018, but the general long-term trend is that the middle class has grown in strength and is ultimately at its highest since 1997.

Is the Israeli middle class gaining or losing strength? This question also arises from the figures on the available jobs. Here, too, the data from the Central Bureau of Statistics point to two extremes: There is massive demand for high-tech workers and workers such as construction workers and drivers. Everything in the middle, including much of the jobs for people with degrees, is a bit embarrassing.

“There is an excessive demand for programmers, phone sellers, construction workers, stonemasons and other such professions compared to the supply of workers. Managers have a huge oversupply of workers, ”the statistics bureau said in its report for the third quarter of 2019.

The polarity in the statistics office’s data is quite striking. Caretakers, builders and truck drivers see the greatest demand in terms of vacancies in relation to the total number of people in these areas, as do programmers. Security guards, domestic workers and even garbage collectors are also in high demand for their skills. People in these areas usually belong to the economic lower class or, in the case of programmers, the upper class.

However, traditional middle-class jobs have lagged far behind, and some are faced with a large oversupply of workers in relation to the number of jobs available. There are, on average, four times more workers than jobs in areas that require degrees such as science, engineering and health. There is also a large surplus of job seekers as employees and managers – classic medium-sized businesses.

The emerging general picture does not leave much hope for the middle class. This is supported by research by the Bank of Israel, which found that around 40% of Israeli graduates took up employment in areas other than what they were studying, which on average resulted in a 5-6% drop in potential salary leads and could also explain the separation between these areas seen supply and demand seen in many professions.

But there is another perspective here too. The Department of Labor and the Labor Office question the statistical office’s data and state that the respondents asked what profession they would like to practice, so that obviously everyone would answer that they wanted to become managers, and the answers are therefore an artificial picture of a Oversupply of managers. If you look at statistics on actual job seekers, the Employment Bureau argues, you see only an oversupply of managers and unskilled workers. For all other fiends, supply and demand are fairly balanced.

Roni Shnitzer, head of the strategy and planning department at the Department of Labor, adds that programmers and builders are faced with excessive demand for a variety of reasons: there is indeed an excessive demand for programmers, she says. Low wages and harsh working conditions mean that not many people want the jobs available.

When it comes to other areas of employment, the situation of the middle class is not that bad when you consider salaries and the number of jobs available, says Shnitzer. The demand for economists, electricians and engineers is growing rapidly, as are salaries in these areas.

So is Israel’s middle class getting stronger or weaker? The picture is confusing, partly due to incomplete data. In addition to the salaries offered, there is no proper database with job vacancy statistics. However, the Ministry of Labor is currently working on such a database, which will ultimately serve as an important tool for citizens when deciding on their studies and should give them a realistic understanding of what the labor market has in store for them. This will help the middle class plan their professional future.

