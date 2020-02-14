WASHINGTON – Ten months ago, Israel’s Ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer, made a speech at the annual AIPAC conference that did not make much headlines but could prove important in this year’s US presidential campaign. Dermer focused on Iran and politely but clearly warned American politicians on the Iranian question: If you take certain positions during the election campaign, Israel will publicly disagree with you.

Dermer said the Israeli government “totally unacceptable” the idea that the United States would resume the Iranian nuclear deal of 2015. Around the time of his speech, several hopefuls of Democratic President criticized President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the agreement and promised that if they were elected, they would rejoin the nuclear deal signed by the Obama administration.

skip

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/israel-s-third-election-is-a-racist-race-to-replac/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace BibiHaaretz’s weekly podcast episode. 61

“There are executives who call to return to this business. And that has to be seen as completely unacceptable, ”said Dermer. “You know, in 2015, when we had this debate, there were a lot of question marks. What would happen? Would this moderate Iran? Is that a good thing? Will this make the war less likely? ”

Dermer added that “Exclamation marks are now in 2019. It made Iran more dangerous. It made the war much more likely. Anyone who says he will return to the deal basically says that he is a man who is in favor of the destruction of Israel and the destruction of our Arab neighbors, will give hundreds of billions of dollars and give them a clear path to nuclear weapons. ”

The ambassador’s speech made it clear that Israel will oppose the resumption of the Iran Agreement, even if this means a direct conflict with the future Democratic presidential candidate. The primaries were still months away when Dermer spoke at AIPAC, a reason why his words were not widely recognized by the media.

But now, with the vote in Iowa and New Hampshire, the possibility of Israel clashing with a Democratic presidential candidate seems more relevant than ever – especially if that candidate is the Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders, who promised on the first day of that Deal to rejoin his presidency.

Bernie Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate, speaks on February 11, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Timothy A. Clary / AFP

It is almost certain that Israel – especially if Benjamin Netanyahu remains prime minister – will confront Sanders with his promise to rejoin the Iran deal on the “first day”, but there is less clarity about how Israel will respond to the positions of other democratic candidates will respond. Some of them have announced that they will return to the Iran deal, but are calling for changes to address key issues that were not resolved by the 2015 agreement.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

When the Israeli government under Netanyahu opposed the Iran deal in 2015, its official position was not a contradiction to an agreement, but a call for a “better deal” than the one that was finally signed. What will Israel do if the democratic candidate offers a new version of this argument by calling for amendments to the agreement that address Israel’s concerns five years ago? Would that be considered “unacceptable”?

A senior Israeli official told Haaretz that the idea of ​​returning to the nuclear deal and then trying to negotiate with Iran on issues that the existing deal does not cover – such as Iran’s ballistic missiles and terrorist support – “a farce” is. The official said that once the United States returned to the agreement and the sanctions were lifted, Iran would no longer be under pressure to make further concessions.

Candidates in the file

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will fight in Houston on February 13, 2020. Go Nakamura / Reuters

However, this does not necessarily mean that Israel will publicly express such a position while the democratic primary is still running.

Israeli officials dealing with US politics know that presidential candidates during the primaries focus on gaining support from their own party, and this often means adopting sharper guerrilla positions. The main question is what the future candidate will express during the general election campaign.

The democratic race currently includes six candidates with a certain chance of winning the nomination: Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend , Indiana, which has the most delegates after Iowa and New Hampshire.

Of the six, most have expressed a differentiated position: re-enter the deal, but negotiate new clauses on topics such as Iran’s ballistic missiles and militant activity in the Middle East. All candidates sharply criticized Trump for resigning from the 2015 agreement.

Klobuchar said during a democratic debate in early January that Iran “again enriched uranium” because of Donald Trump “and that the Middle East was experiencing a” dangerous escalation “. She added that she would “resume negotiations” with Iran with a view to changing the nuclear deal on issues such as the termination date and levels of inspection at Iran’s nuclear sites. The improvements proposed by Klobuchar closely match some of the criticisms of AIPAC’s 2015 agreement.

Buttigieg expressed a similar view last year in a written statement to the Council for Foreign Relations. “If Iran again fulfills its commitments, I would join again. But I would see the agreement as a floor, not a ceiling, ”he wrote. Buttigieg added that he wanted “to pursue follow-up agreements that extend the timeframe of certain nuclear restrictions, cover the Iranian missile program and address its role in regional conflicts, all in return for targeted sanctions relief.”

Buttigieg made sure that he criticized Trump by calling the president’s withdrawal from the existing agreement a “strategic mistake” and stating that “we didn’t develop the agreement as a favor for Iran; we did it because it was in.” our national security interest. ”

Bloomberg already rejected the Iran deal in 2015 when he was an independent ex-mayor, whose main political commitment was to push forward arms control legislation. His current position is that the United States should request some important changes to the deal.

As he said last year: “After re-entry, in order for a new regime to be sustainable, we must also address other shortcomings in the agreement, including the need to extend rapidly approaching sunset clauses and limit Iran’s ballistic missiles, which will end destabilizing regional activities and initiate more intrusive surveillance. ”

Bloomberg added: “The deal was not perfect – it did not refer to Iran’s ballistic missile program and provided political coverage to the regime to increase its aggression in the region – but the US was committed to keeping its word, once the deal was in place. ”

Warren told the Council on Foreign Relations last year: “If Iran meets its nuclear deal commitments, the United States should return.” However, the 2015 agreement is only the beginning. We need to negotiate a continuation of the agreement, which continues to restrict Iran’s nuclear program after the “sunset” of some of its original conditions. We also need to raise serious concerns about Iran’s policy beyond the nuclear program, including the ballistic missile program and support for destabilizing regional agents. ”

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks to crowds at an election campaign event in Arlington, Virginia, on February 13, 2020. LEAH MILLIS / REUTERS

Biden, who was part of the Obama administration that negotiated the original agreement, said: “If Iran meets its nuclear commitments again, I would resume the agreement to work with our allies in Europe and other countries to expand the powers.” Nuclear Restrictions to the Agreement … I would also use the renewed international consensus on America’s Iranian politics – and a doubled commitment to diplomacy – to more effectively suppress Tehran’s other malicious behavior in the region. ”

Bernie, Amy and everything in between

Sanders is the only candidate who specifically said, “I would resume the agreement on the first day of my presidency.” But he added that he would then “work with allies to build additional measures to block the path to a nuclear weapon, limit Iran’s offensive actions in the region, and create a new strategic balance in the Middle East “.

Sanders’ position is probably the most likely to get a denunciation from Israel, largely because of a promise to resume the 2015 deal on the first day of his presidency without any conditions or requirements from the Iranians. Klobuchar’s position – starting new negotiations with Iran – will be very difficult for any Israeli official because it is not very different from Trump’s stated intention to seek a new deal with Tehran.

With regard to the positions of all other candidates, it is more difficult to predict what the Israeli government will do – not only based on what the candidates have said, but also because it is not clear who will be prime minister and which parties after the March 2 elections it will be in the government coalition. If Netanyahu remains prime minister, any comment he makes on the subject will be checked through a political prism, as he received extraordinary support from Trump during Israel’s three election cycles last year.

Netanyahu’s favorite approach is that of the Trump administration, which insists that the United States should not re-examine the 2015 deal and that an entirely new agreement needs to be negotiated. But that doesn’t mean that Israel and the Trump administration have always seen Iran at eye level. When Trump expressed keen interest in direct negotiations with Iran last fall, Israel argued that this would be a mistake and would automatically reduce the pressure on Tehran.

Even after the targeted murder of the head of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, last month, Trump continued to show interest in negotiations with Iran. Opinion polls have shown that a majority of Americans are against new military interventions in the Middle East and are concerned about a new war with Iran. The later Democratic Party candidate is likely to warn voters before November that war with Iran will be more likely if Trump wins another term.

Prof. Dov Waxman, chairman of the Israel study program at UCLA, told Haaretz that any Israeli comments on sensitive foreign policy issues during the election year could have “serious implications” for Israel’s relationship with the Democratic Party and the Jewish community in the United States.

“These kinds of things will raise alarm bells, no question,” said Waxman. “Israel would get a lot of criticism if it were seen as a party in the elections. Netanyahu was already involved in American internal politics in the Obama years. If Netanyahu attacks the Democratic Party candidate during the upcoming elections, it is seen as an escalation of his longstanding interference. ”

Waxman added that “Israeli criticism could actually be more effective if it came from nameless security officials, because if the criticism is made directly by Netanyahu or Dermer, it will be considered part of the Prime Minister’s ongoing relationship with Trump. People will say that he’s only returning a favor to Trump. But either way Israel will continue to drive the Democrats away if it takes such measures. ”

Dan Shapiro, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, told Haaretz that he believed returning to the deal, but calling for changes and updates was the right strategy for the next government.

“Time has passed since 2015 and the circumstances in which the deal was signed are no longer the circumstances of the day,” said Shapiro. “However, the goal of preventing Iran from receiving nuclear weapons has not changed. This would mean that returning to the deal, as in 2015, is less realistic than updating, strengthening and expanding the deal. ”

Shapiro added that “most democratic candidates recognize the benefits of the agreement, but they must also remember that Iran responded to Trump’s withdrawal by resuming nuclear activity. The next president must respond to a new reality. It is it’s good that the candidates describe a strategy that strengthens and extends the benefits of the business rather than just returning as it was. ”