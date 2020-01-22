How India's trade with Iran could be influenced in the midst of rising Iran-US. tensions

advertisement

The increasing tensions between Iran and the US can affect trade between India and Iran, which has increased in recent years despite sanctions against the West Asian country. In particular, the import of methanol, pistachio nuts, crude oil and the export of teas, rice and synthetic fibers can be influenced if severe sanctions are imposed.

India’s import from Iran

The graph shows Indian imports from Iran in $ million for different products and their% share in total imports between 2014 and 2019. For example, India imported $ 34 million worth of kiwis from Iran during this period, which is 21.6% of the total Indian kiwi imports.

Products imported by India

image / svg + xml5020105210.50.20.10.05 Pistachios (in the cap) Pistachios (in the cap) Kiwi AlmondsData Between 2014 and 2019, India imported more than 10% of these 16 products from IranMeanMean110100100010000% share in the total imports of productValue of products from Iran Close to 10% of $ million million Close to 10% oil imports were gained by crude oil from Iran

The export from India to Iran

The graph shows Indian exports to Iran in million dollars for different products and their% share in total exports between 2014 and 2019. For example, India exported $ 95 million in synthetic fiber variety (acrylic or modacrylic), which is 55% of total exports of India was one of those where.

Products exported by India

image / svg + xml5020105210.50.20.10.05105020010005000MeanVaccines for human medicineSemi / wholly riceTeas TypesCan sugarCurcumaSynthetic fiber varieties Some varieties of black tea and wholly milled rice witness high demand from Iran in the last five yearsAverage% share of total exports of product from India to Iran -1919 exported more than 10% of these seven products to Iran

Import history

During the periods listed in the table, imports from Iran represented around 2-3% of total imports from India in terms of product value. After a peak in 2004-2009, it has stagnated since then.

What was the value of Iranian imports to India

image / svg + xml Period $ million% 2014-201950,377,442,302,001-201,458,160,842,7782004-200932,051.63.21999-20042,109,630,721996-19991,967,141.6

Export history

In the same period, exports to Iran represented 1% of India’s total exports in terms of product value. Just like import, export growth has stagnated over the past 10 years.

What was the value of Indian exports to Iran

image / svg + xml Period $ million% 2014-201915,499.61.052009-201415.079.81.122004-20098.344.21.261999-20042.204.90.911996-1999525.80.52

