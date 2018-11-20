advertisement

Amazon’s 10-episode drama (whose chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns the Washington Post) is a representative of a new form of storytelling that is unlikely to work: a podcast’s television adaptation. The television version of “Comedy Bang! Bang! “Was running for five seasons but couldn’t capture the manic energy of the podcast. The highly anticipated television version of the real crime pod “Dirty John”, which starts on November 25, “just released a new, promising dessert and delivered a plate of lukewarm scraps,” wrote Beth Butler of the Washington Post. “Alex, Inc.”, inspired by the podcast “StartUp”, has only 49 percent to do with Metacritic.

That is what distinguishes the critical success of “homecoming”. The stylish show may be reminiscent of the 1970s paranoia thriller films it pays homage to, such as “Parallax View” and “All the President’s Men,” but it’s made for it. What raises the question: What did the creative trio do differently behind this show?

One of the most obvious deviations is that “homecoming” is a drama that takes only 24 to 37 minutes to do business – most come closer to the former. But more important is the process by which it was created.

Bloomberg said protecting the vision is important, so finding the right person to customize it is important. Both the show and the podcast feel like a thriller from a bygone era that is not held together by scenes of huge explosions and chases. Instead, the tension comes from the characters and their changing relationships.

“It was a good decision to work with Sam, as I think it would have been more normal if someone had come in and said,” This is a great idea, and now let’s open it up. “What drew Sam to the podcast was These characters and the fact that their relationships and conversations are the twists and turns of the story,” said Bloomberg. “It felt like we were still working on the same project.”

“At first I was excited about the idea of ​​adapting something that was made for a format. , , That’s why I started listening to it as a fan, ”said Esmail. He was immediately enthusiastic and feared the whole thing in one session. “There was something refreshing about the way the podcast used the thriller genre in a more intimate and character-based way. It was almost like remembering the classic Hitchcockian thrillers. “

Because of Esmail’s approach, much of the structure and dialogue of the story was retained. Horowitz and Bloomberg wrote the screenplays for television, with very few major changes from the podcast. The question now was what this world looks like.

At first nobody knew. Take the setting, for example. The homecoming program takes place in an office building.

“We didn’t even ask what the office park looked like,” Horowitz said of the podcast. “We really only put our brain into audio mode in a way that now seems a bit strange.”

Even the additional details that went beyond the dialogue only served the sound. For example, an aquarium was placed in Bergman’s office because they did not want a speaker and needed background noise to alert the listener of where they were. It became the opening shot of the series, which feels like an insightful metaphor for her flawed attempts to protect others.

The makers had to find out more than just the attitude. At one point, for example, an assembly shows how the drug specified on the program is made from small Southeast Asian red berries.

“I remember someone asking about the appearance of the plants that are ground in Vietnam. I said, “Plants!” It was inherently uninteresting to me what these things looked like, “said Bloomberg. Horowitz, however, was intrigued.” Eli was locked up in his office for two weeks and was working on the system. “

And since much of the podcast is simply conversation, be it in a therapy session or over the phone, finding another way to get this interesting result on the screen was another challenge. The elegant, inventive camera angles and fast cuts from Esmail make this possible. Record a scene where two men eat pineapple for breakfast while talking about the program. One man doesn’t trust him while the other is fully invested.

The tension between the two men is inherent, and Esmail plays it off by quickly cutting between them and framing both men in strange close-up angles. The recordings are moving closer and closer to the faces of the men as their conversation escalates, making the viewer wrinkle with discomfort.

Meanwhile, the frequent phone calls between Bobby Cannavales Colin Belfast and Roberts’ Bergman are bursting with energy. Belfast has a wireless earphone and speaker that allows him to move freely and be distracted by everything that happens around him, while Bergman is more stationary and stuck at a desk. The scenes are displayed on the split screen.

Esmail wanted the phone calls to give the impression that “you are listening to this real-time conversation that gave rise to the split-screen idea because you keep seeing it on the move.” I think that made the calls feel different than if you just switch back and forth between them. ‘

However, the style always informs the character, Esmail said. He begins with the question: “How do we show this or that point of view in an interesting way? And that often includes how we move the camera or handle the frame in a way we haven’t seen yet, but which is very specific is a faster moving camera.

Horowitz emphasized that it is important to know “when to protect the unusual on the podcast and when to understand that television has different expectations. Not just visual things, but the pace, the rhythm, the genre – all of these things. ‘

