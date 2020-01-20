How having a baby with Down syndrome changed the music of this rock star

advertisement

In 2014, Cormac Neeson, of the Northern Irish rock group The Answer, became a father for the first time. The arrival of his son Dabhog literally rocked his world and changed not only his perspective in life, but also his creative output.

In an interview with Martin Vennard for the BBC, Neeson explained how his son’s premature birth led him to “an incredibly dark and troubled time.” Baby Dabhog was born weighing just 1 pound 12 oz and was taken to intensive care in Belfast where he stayed for four months. During this time every day was touch and go.

To worry even more, Neeson and his wife Louise discovered that their baby had Down syndrome, which “contributed to the very intense experience.” At the same time, Neeson’s band had released a new album and he had to pass short promotional interviews so that he could stay next to his son’s incubator.

advertisement

Meanwhile, little Dabhog became stronger and he could go home. Although he had to undergo surgery for a hole in the heart at the age of one, the little boy became a source of joy for the musician. However, the entire experience had a major effect on the creativity of the rocker. For a man who toured with huge rock groups such as The Who, Rolling Stones and AC / DC, Neeson felt that he could not continue to write the same kind of music.

The Irishman flew to Nashville where he “wrote a collection of songs that were so introspective and intense and so truthful that they could really only be part of a solo project.”

Far from his usual work, Neeson wrote songs inspired by his son. Broken Wing is a tribute to Dabhog, a song that raises awareness about Down’s syndrome, but it is also a way of “celebrating my son that he is the person he is.”

Neeson also explained to the BBC that he hoped that the song would be a consolation to other parents who have been diagnosed with Down’s syndrome:

If your child has Down syndrome, that is not what your child defines. Your child is unique and amazing like any other child. I have never met anyone like my son, Dabhog.

The singer also said: “The joy that he brings into our lives was something I could not have anticipated when we were worried about his health every day and brought him alive from that hospital.”

The new album, White Feather, also refers to the early stages of his wife’s pregnancy. In the beginning doctors told the couple that the pregnancy was ectopic, therefore not viable because the embryo grew in the fallopian tubes instead of in the womb. Booked during an operation, doctors discovered that the pregnancy was not ectopic, but that they had to wait a few more weeks to make sure there was a heartbeat.

One night Neeson went for a walk and said, “I need a sign.” There he saw a white feather, which means life in Ireland. The next day baby Dabhog, nestled in his mother’s womb, had a “giant” heartbeat.

Five years later Neeson can look back on a very challenging and stressful pregnancy and birth. Dabhog is now five, a big brother and doing well at school. He has made friends, receives prizes for a star student and is a real gift for his parents.

“Just to let our little boy thrive and be communicative and to have such a life-confirming character and to bring so much joy into our lives, it is a hugely positive experience for us and we are grateful for that , “the musician explains.

From what Neeson describes as his more selfish days, to a father of two, he says he has gone through this series of obstacles and it feels like a “real sense of victory.”

Click below to listen to the song that Neeson has dedicated to his “beautifully perfect” son:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTYgHQcdjjY [/ embed]

advertisement