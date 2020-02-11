Good defense can always be a good thing for the Texas basketball program, but an efficient attack is much more correlated with winning games.

A good start to the 2019-20 regular season for the Texas basketball program has done everything to pay dividends after Big 12 started. Head coach Shaka Smart saw his Texas team slowly start the Big 12. They opened the Big 12 game with a 59:44 loss to the Baylor Bears in first place. Since then they have lost 4: 7 in the Big 12 game and have already had double-digit losses in the season.

Overall, Texas has had a record 14-10 (4-7 Big 12) so far this season. They had their seventh loss in Big 12 and their tenth loss throughout the season following a home loss to Baylor # 1 on February 10, ending at 52:45. Texas has now extended their streak of bad luck to three games and holds a record 9: 5 at home at the Frank Erwin Center.

The defeat against Baylor in front of a nationwide television audience on ESPN on Monday night raised a bigger issue this season: how well the defense doesn’t get Texas to where it needs to be in the victory column. This season was not the first time that the Smart team played a suffocating defense against good opponents, but it did not lead to more success when it mattered.

Here’s a look at how the solid defense that the Texas Longhorns basketball program has played so far this season has not led to victories and is putting great pressure on the shoulders of fifth-year head coach Shaka Smart.