How GM Brian Gutekunst reinvigorated the lineup of the Packers with trains that caused both large splashes and small waves National sport

GREEN BAY – At the end of last week, a Green Bay Packers employee walked up the wide hallway that led from the tunnel at Lambeau Field to the home team’s locker room. He was so excited that he had just been watching outside practicing – bulky Packers parka, knitted winter hat with a hood and Nike Therma-Fit pants – that he took off one of his oversized gloves to deliver a fist greeting to a passerby , it was difficult to say who the person was. Then he said hello.

It was Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

The conversation in the hallway was short, and then Gutekunst walked past Packer’s locker room to the elevators that would take him to his office. It’s certain that he saw a film with an unknown perspective – perhaps from the Canadian Football League, considering that he signed two ex-CFL members for futures contracts last week – or another scouting task.

One thing he didn’t have on his to-do list was talking to reporters. Gutekunst was certainly more willing to give interviews than his predecessor, Super Bowl XLV team architect Ted Thompson. However, he wanted the focus of Sunday’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s to be exclusively on coach Matt LaFleur and the players’ stadium in Santa Clara, California. So he declined interview requests about what he’s been doing since the mid-season after the Packers’ 7-1 start.

While he may not want to talk about it, there is no denying that the packers are where they are – a win from a Super Bowl LIV berth – largely due to the moves Gutekunst has made , both large and small.

“Gutey” and his co-workers, man, they work tirelessly. I think your efforts and details are second to none, ”said LaFleur. “We are very lucky to have these guys on our side. They did a great job and brought in all the names that have contributed to us throughout the season. They are always looking. They comb through everything and try to get great players many of which were a big reason why we got where we got. “

The big names are now known. Knowing the defense had to be redesigned, Gutekunst gave guaranteed $ 56 million contract signing rewards to four experienced freelance agents, three of whom were defended: full-backs Za’Darius and Preston Smith, security Adrian Amos, and the right security guard Billy Turner. The Smiths teamed up for 29.5 sacks (two of which were in the NFC Divisional playoffs against Seattle last week), while Amos stabilized a shaky defensive field and Turner solidified the inside of the offensive line. All four players were also durable and started all 17 games.

“When we signed these guys on, there was definitely optimism,” Hey, these are three key defense positions that need to be addressed. “And we were 3-on-3 with these signatures,” said Defense Coordinator Mike Pettine, who started as a freelance agency, hoped to get only one of the Smiths, and was pleasantly surprised when he got both.

“You will obviously see free agents (and), it’s just like the draft – hits or mistakes. So do Gutey and his staff credit that there were three hits. It’s rare for you to do everything or a lot through free decision making repair. We succeeded. “

Even ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy noticed it. McCarthy, whose teams often fought for defense under former coordinators Bob Sanders (2006 – ’08) and Dom Capers (2009 – ’17) and who hired Pettine last year, found that the Smith signings far more pass-rushed -Productivity delivered as what The Packers had last year.

“Brian did exactly what needed to be done – he made the lineup more competitive,” McCarthy said in an interview shortly before he was hired as the new Dallas Cowboys coach. “These were constant discussions in the short time in which we worked together.

“They did a great job. You have to honor them.”

Gutekunst may deserve even more credit for the understated additions he made.

After Bryan Bulaga suffered a knee injury in San Francisco on November 24 and young international Alex Light had severe problems, Gutekunst filed a waiver against seasoned attacker Jared Veldheer and ended his brief retirement and was removed from the New England Patriots Reserve / Pensioners list , Veldheer replaced Bulaga (concussion) in the regular season finale in Detroit and played well. Then he started for a sick Bulaga against the Seahawks and could more than assert himself.

After seeing the second leg almost without success – and less than unsuccessful in terms of the punt yields when you consider that the team is two thirds behind the entire season – with different return players (Trevor Davis, Darrius Shepherd , Tremon Smith) Gutekunst claimed Tyler Ervin waived his waiver on December 3. Since his addition, Ervin has achieved an average return of 9.6 yards per punt to end the season, which would have been fourth in the NFL if he had had enough skill attempts, including offensive fixtures.

Gutekunst also carefully brought back important veterans like Marcedes Lewis and Tramon Williams. While his decision to question Jimmy Graham’s close end has been challenged throughout the season, Graham delivered three crucial catches, all of which went to the Seahawks’ first losses last week.

“I think he did a great job. I think he deserves a lot of recognition,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “He and his staff did a great job finding this talent. I know they have a number of players in the Had eye and Tyler (Ervin) was one of them because I talked to Milt (Hendrickson) and Jon Eric (Sullivan) the other day and just told them what a great pickup success I thought it was. And they said, “Yeah , we had an eye on him for a while. “He made a big difference for us.

“There have been a lot of great shots. The big names have been fantastic. But I feel like they are the other pieces of glue. I think bringing Marcedes back was a super underestimated move that really helped our running game and dressing room in the lead Tramon, who had chosen him a few years ago, was important and kept him on the list of how important he was from a leadership point of view and from a playful point of view.

“It’s such little things that I think really get this thing going.”

