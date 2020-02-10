Four former Texas soccer players from different teams in the past decade competed against each other in the first week of XFL action last weekend.

Former members of the Texas football program have been deployed across the XFL, which was a successful opening week for the league. By the end of the first week, the XFL reportedly sold more tickets than the Alliance of American Football in the entire eight weeks of its existence.

That could be a good thing for the Texas Exes, who will compete in the XFL during the opening season.

The first week of the XFL was largely positive and the TV ratings were high. However, longevity is usually more important than in any other spring league for professional footballers in the NFL. The XFL will be no exception as it has already failed after one season. This is a new start for the XFL, not the founding season of the entire league.

And in a game that reportedly played two Texas Exes, the best TV ratings of all the games played last weekend were achieved. These were the Dallas Renegades that stood in front of the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday afternoon. Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops saw his Renegades defeat the Battlehawks by the final score of 15: 9 in dismay. It was also one of the worst games in XFL week 1.

Here’s how the four former Texas Longhorns football program players fared during the opening week of the XFL.