How Eric Cantona's kung fu kick shocked football and consolidated its place in Manchester United folklore

Eric Cantona won four Premier League titles and two doubles for Manchester United.

He played 45 times for France.

Some of the 82 goals he scored during his time at Old Trafford are some of the most spectacular in club history.

But he may always be remembered for the infamous kung fu kick he launched on January 25, 1995, 25 years ago that day, during a stormy match at Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace fan Matthew Simmons.

A quarter of a century later, it remains one of the most extraordinary moments in British sport.

Cantona is led out of the square

And, according to the man himself, it was the culmination of his football career in a typically opposite way.

When asked about the BBC’s Football Focus in 2011, which was his best moment in football, he replied: “When I did the kung fu kick on the hooligan, these people don’t have to be in the game.

“I think for some it may be a dream to kick such people sometimes.

“So I did it for them. So they’re happy. It’s a kind of freedom for them.”

The attack took place in the second half of the game, which had been quite turbulent until then, four minutes later.

Moments earlier, Cantona had been knocked out after kicking Palace defender Richard Shaw after the pair faced Peter Schmeichel for a fall.

When the Frenchman, accompanied by Norman Davies, left the palace fan Matthew Simmons jumped up from his seat and stormed down the corridor, supposedly shouting: “You French b ******. F * ** back to France, you mother f *****. “

Cantona jumped over the billboards and kicked Simmons on the chest, followed by a punch with the right hand.

Alex Ferguson, who was busy reorganizing his exhausted team, didn’t see the kick and just caught the end of the incident.

It wasn’t until 4 a.m. the next morning that Fergie decided to look at the footage of the game and realized the seriousness of the action.

Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona celebrate with the Premiership Trophy in the locker room after the FA Carling Premiership match between Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers on May 3, 1993 in Old Trafford, Manchester

In an era before social media, it was the first time that the whole world learned about the attack when the BBC sports night showed game highlights.

“Two big premiership games tonight at Sportsnight, and one of them is some of the most extraordinary scenes you have seen on a soccer field in this country.”

The case was immediate and the next day’s newspapers went into town.

On the front page of the sun was the heading “YOU THUG”, while The Mirror asked: “Is this the end for the madman?”

But not everyone panicked morally.

Radio DJ Danny Baker said on BBC Five Live: “Most soccer fans found the whole thing incredibly funny.”

Richard Williams wrote on Sunday in the Independent: “The more we learned about Mr. Simmons, the more Cantona’s attack looked like the instinctive expression of a flawless moral judgment.”

And it is crucial that Cantona retained the support of most United supporters

United forbade him until the end of the season and fined him a maximum of two weeks, £ 10,800.

The FA later extended the ban to the end of September.

On March 23, Cantona was in the port of East Croydon District Court and was charged with assault.

After pleading guilty, he was detained for two weeks.

His team of lawyers, led by United Club lawyer Maurice Watkins, immediately appealed to reduce the sentence to 120 hours of community service.

Ferguson was at Cantona

Then came this press conference.

Knowing that he had to say something, Watkins said Cantona started scribbling some ideas on a piece of paper.

“Eric wasn’t particularly thrilled, but said” OK, but I want to say something, “” Watkins told the BBC in 2015.

“Then we started drawing what he wanted to say. He scribbled on a piece of paper and asked me what was the name of the big ship that catches fish. I said that’s a trawler, Eric.” big bird flying over the sea? “” A seagull “. Then he wrote it down and we had the famous saying.

Eric Cantona equalized from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in his first return leg after his ban on attacking Matthew Simmons

The address with two sentences, the only words he spoke, has gone down in the history of football.

“When the gulls follow the trawler, they think sardines are thrown into the sea. Thank you.”

After the excitement ended, Cantona seriously considered packing everything up.

It took all of Fergie’s unrivaled skills to convince him of something else.

Continue reading

The Scotsman drove to Paris and persuaded Cantona in a restaurant to stay in Old Trafford.

“Those hours in Eric’s company in this mostly deserted restaurant,” Ferguson said later, “added up to one of the more rewarding things I did in my stupid job.”

Exactly 250 days after kick-off, Cantona played again for United and equalized from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

At that point, United had lost the Premier League title it had won in the past two seasons to an Alan Shearer-inspired Blackburn Rover.

But his return inspired the club to double in 1995/96 and helped lay the foundation for the emergence of the 92 class.

And we all know what happened afterwards.

