Dorothy Henke knows that people are enthusiastic about Dot’s homestyle pretzels. Fans have described themselves as “possessed” by the crispy pretzels, which are seasoned with a secret mixture of butter, spices and other ingredients.

And while their popular pretzels are particularly popular in the upper Midwest, many don’t know how the Arizona business got off to a humble start.

In 2009 and just before retirement, Dorothy and her husband Randy Henke spent their winters in Arizona. Dorothy, who grew up on a North Dakota dairy farm, was looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

She hadn’t expected a request to change her plans or get her and Randy to start their own snack company. It wasn’t always easy, Dorothy recalls, when the business started.

“I was determined based on consumer experience,” she says. “Her reactions, from young children to the elderly, all seemed to really, really enjoy (the pretzels).”

How Dots Pretzels started in Arizona

Dorothy and Randy settled in Goodyear for their winter home. Randy had a cousin who lived in the valley and his cousin’s wife worked in magazine sales and advertising.

One winter the wife asked his cousin Dorothy if she could make spiced pretzels as home-made Christmas gifts for customers. To prepare the 30 to 40 bags, Dorothy bought pretzels from Sam’s Club, seasoned them in Goodyear in her kitchen, and baked them on two trays in her oven.

“Your phone picked up the phone,” says Dorothy. “All these customers called them back and asked where they could buy it. It was just being made out of my kitchen. It was a topic of conversation that only made us think, ‘Is that something?'”

Dorothy Henke, founder and co-owner of Dot’s Pretzels, will hold packages with her pretzels on February 4, 2020 at the Dot’s Pretzels plant in Goodyear. (Photo: David Wallace / The Republic)

After Dorothy registered her private kitchen as commercial, she started making more pretzels and sticking printed labels on the bag herself.

The Henke family chose the name “Dot”, although no one had ever called Dorothy that because “Dorothy’s pretzels” sounded like something for old people, she said.

“I never dreamed of owning a company”

Dorothy started taking samples and selling her pretzels next to the hot dog stand at flag football games in Peoria. She has heard people describe the taste of pretzels in different ways, and she is surprised at what the taste buds do to different people.

After the positive feedback, she and her husband brought the business back to North Dakota, where she initially worked in a grocery bakery. They sent sample boxes of more than 1,000 people to gas stations in every city in North Dakota, Dorothy said.

“It took me a while to cross the state of North Dakota,” she says. “I took my time. I didn’t want to go into the hole. I was very conservative.”

She and Randy eventually turned the business into what it is today. After opening her first pretzel plant in her home state, she opened a second plant in Goodyear in 2015.

“We had fun,” says Dorothy. “In no case in a million years have I thought we would do what we do today. I never dreamed of owning a company.”

Where to find Dots pretzels in the Phoenix Metro

Although Dot’s Pretzels has a plant in Goodyear, it is only available in selected shops in the valley. Dorothy admitted that Arizona was a more difficult market, but she is happy with the growth of her business.

“I like the independent people,” she said. “The small town I grew up in influenced my expansion. Some places want to go all in, and that’s a big step. Ace (hardware) would let me grow at my pace.”

Here are some places on the Phoenix Metro where you can find a bag of Dots pretzels:

Ace Hardware: Most Ace Hardware stores are likely to sell them, but since the stores are owned, it’s best to call and check beforehand. The Republic of Arizona has confirmed that the following Ace hardware stores sell Dot’s Pretzels:

Glendale: 7150 N. 51st Ave.

Central Phoenix: 1940 W. Indian School Road

Tempe: 1805 E. Baseline street

Albertsons: 8035 N. 19th Ave. in Phoenix.

Fry’s grocery stores: Most stores in Arizona run Dot’s Pretzels, including the downtown location, a Fry spokesman confirmed.

Total Wine & More: An employee at the SanTan Village site said all Total Wine & More stores in Arizona carry the snack.

You can also buy Dot’s Pretzels online at dotspretzels.com and Amazon.

