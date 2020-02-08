SAN DIEGO – There is still time to take the final steps you need to take part in the March 3 California presidential election. Still not sure what you have to do to vote on election day? Follow the links in this article, read the stress-free San Diego County voting guide, and review the important dates below.

Do you still have to register? Complete a painless online process by February 18th. Register now.

Not sure if you are registered? Check your status here.

Do you want to vote by email? Register for your mail-in ballot before February 25th

Do you need to find your polling station? Enter your details here.

More questions? The county has an extensive FAQ.

Important data:

February 3: Postal voting possible on the first day.

Voting begins in the Registrar of Voters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 10 Processing of postal votes (signature comparison) begins on February 18. The registration deadline for voting is February 18.

March 3 Conditional Voters Registration February 25 Last day to register as a postal voter.

Applications by February 29, 5 p.m.

March 1st weekend vote in the office of Chancellor of voters.

Open for voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 29 –

March 3rd Satellite voting locations mainly to support conditional voter registration. March 3rd election day – polls from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Registrar of Voters Office and Satellite Locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

