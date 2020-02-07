Here you will find our weekly summary of five striking statements and expressive pictures of Pope Francis.

Blessings are not a burden

Longevity is a blessing in the Bible. It confronts us with our fragility, with our mutual dependency, with our family and community ties and above all with our divine sonship. God the Father gives us time to deepen our knowledge of Him and our intimacy with Him, to enter more and more into His heart and to give ourselves to Him.

~ Audience with participants in an international conference on “The wealth of many years”, January 31, 2020

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

A disease that can be cured

Age is not an illness, it is a privilege! Loneliness can be an illness, but with charity, closeness, and spiritual comfort, we can cure it.

~ Audience with participants in an international conference on “The wealth of many years”, January 31, 2020

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

No numbers

The sick person is not a number, but a person who needs humanity.

~ Audience with the nursing and research foundation Gruppo Villa Maria, February 1, 2020.

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Can you be in awe

The ability to be amazed at the things that surround us favors the religious experience and makes the encounter with the Lord fruitful.

~ Reflection before noon Angelus, February 2, 2020.

ANDREAS SOLARO | AFP

No hope? No story?

Often, the forgetfulness of history goes hand in hand with the barren hope of a better tomorrow and the lack of construction. Taking up memories of the past inspires us to a common future.

~ On the 150th anniversary of the Roman capital on February 3, 2020.

Andreas SOLARO | AFP