Images of a crocodile in Indonesia with a bicycle tire around his neck went viral last week after outback wrangler star Matt Wright posted them to his Insta account for help in releasing the 13-foot “salty” from the lengthy chokehold to promote . “Indo Croc is tired of living that way,” Wright wrote. It is believed that the crocodile first appeared with the rubber chain in 2016, but conservationists now fear that the growing reptile could be strangled if the motorcycle tire is not removed soon.

The Central Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency even announced a reward last month for someone brave enough to free the crocodiles, but the competition had to be canceled due to a lack of customers. Nevertheless, thanks to Wright and international media, the case of the suffocation crocodile is now widespread and there is a possibility that the authorities will find the necessary means to free the marine animal from its ugly neck decoration. However, the episode focuses again on pollution and how we humans make this world a worse place not only for ourselves but also for other terrestrial, aquatic and airborne beings. We have managed to pollute everything – from our own backyards to the deepest parts of the ocean and the top of the highest mountain in the world.

We are addicted to single-use plastics and have no concerns about throwing the biohazard into the water we drink or burying it underground, which we use to grow our food. We pile rubbish on our land, we release harmful gases and suffocate our cities, we pollute the waters with toxins and we do all of this as if there was no tomorrow. Actually there are none for our children and their children unless we stop playing around with nature thanks to our bad habits. The only way we can ensure that turtles are no longer strangled by our plastic bags and that crocodiles do not suffocate on our tires is to stop polluting our habitat and its habitats. The answer to the crocodile puzzle is to use a sedative (as one of Wright’s fans responded to his Insta feed), but also not to generate any waste at all.

