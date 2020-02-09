A theory like that from MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott is enough to make some people roll their eyes while others listen carefully and try to connect the dots to make them work. It’s really pretty easy since the Doctor Strange 2 movie still sticks to the original story despite losing its original director and will make Nightmare’s character the main enemy. It was stated that the character will be gender-specific (go ahead and roll your eyes) and will be the dominant villain, similar to Dormammu in the first film, but probably with more screen time. The uncovered theory says that since Wanda appears in WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2, there is a connection between them and the film acts as the cause of what WandaVision saw during the Superbowl. That seemed to be something that wasn’t entirely real, and it could easily be an invention of fantasy that has created an idealized life for Wanda and Vision that are still very dead in the MCU and that fans could take with a large grain of salt. But the connection is a bit tricky even for Marvel, as this implies that WandaVision is just a big trick played by Nightmare on Wanda.

Nightmare is a fairly old and powerful villain in Doctor Strange’s story, as he is the ruler of the dream dimension and is known to be rather vicious. It’s not sure what he or she might have against Wanda in this case, but it’s easy to believe that Nightmare is no good at playing around with one of the most powerful Avengers to do this. something we can’t fully address yet. One thing is known is that when Wanda is angry, she is an engine of destruction that is difficult to stop, since it is almost impossible to approach her without suffering any consequence, like Thanos in Endgame found out. Indeed, when someone counts, she has been one of the most dominant forces in the last couple of Avengers films, since unlike many others, the force she exerts does not depend on anything other than her energy level, which after a while can be seen to subside, but still large enough to cause her true devastation when she has the desire or need. After all, this is a person who managed to destroy an infinity stone, one of the six stones in the Marvel universe that the wearer can use to manipulate an aspect of reality.

It’s hard to figure out what she could do if Doctor Strange 2 is connected to WandaVision and is supposed to take on Nightmare for some reason, although this can be seen in the comics that picked up the Strange against Nightmare and won completed. So imagine an angry Wanda and a calm and collected Doctor Strange, and then try to calculate the likelihood that any bad guy can stand up against them for a long time. With the magic and energy manipulation that the two can bring to bear in so many ways, it’s easy to believe that every enemy needs something other than raw strength and a sneaky mind to defeat them both, but like us in the MCU at this point, the bad guys are anything but stupid and there is a good chance that Nightmare, when played by a woman, will take on a completely different attitude than in the comics, and things could go from predictable to unexpected in great hurry. Wanda and Doctor Strange are two of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe, but they are not infallible because they have to take advantage of weaknesses, and many enemies have done so over the years since they suffered losses every now and then. Still, the film will be one that many people will line up for, as it not only features two of the MCU’s best characters, but is also celebrated as Marvel’s first horror film. This is also difficult to say, as so many people still forget Blade, although technically it wasn’t in the MCU that didn’t exist in the 90s.

If the theory Ryan Scott put forward holds water, it might be enough to make the upcoming Disney + show and movie even better, as it would suggest that Wanda gets seriously pissed off at the memory of her loss, and Nightmare something may need to become one of the most psychotic villains just to have a chance against her and Doctor Strange.