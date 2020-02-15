Cardinal Chairman and President Michael Bidwill (Matt Bertram / Arizona Sports)

During Doug & Wolf’s Newsmakers Week, we wanted to get to know those responsible for the local sports landscape in Arizona a little better.

We selected four unusual questions to get a feel for their tasks and leadership styles.

1. If you hire or hire someone and you have a day to sell them out of work in Arizona, where do you take them and what do you show them?

2. If you had the time to finish your job to learn a skill that would make you better at your job or otherwise, what would it be?

3. What is the last book you read? What is it about and why did you read it?

4. What was the most difficult decision you had to make in your career? Is there anything you regret

Here is Part I of our four-part series, in which our sports managers in the valley discussed the benefits of living in the Phoenix region – and in particular which restaurants they like to visit.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim

“I would say any of the options when it comes to Steak 44, Dominick’s, Ocean 44. You can say I have had a few steaks in my life. This is probably our go-to for restaurants.

“This is a phenomenal place to live and there are so many things to sell if you live here. This is the happy part of working for the Cardinals: we already have the built in advantage for other palm teams, sun, cost of living and all the good things about Arizona. “

Derrick Hall, President and CEO of Diamondbacks

“I think it’s pretty easy for us because there is probably a baseball focus already … you can’t miss the restaurants. Go to the Mexican restaurants and show them what real Mexican food is all about.

“There are some near the stadium that we really like: There is Juan (Authentic Mexico Food) … of course you can always do America’s (Taco Shop). We now have a new partner in Gadzooks. I like authentic. There are some really good ones, Rosita and Juan. “

Cardinal Chairman and President Michael Bidwill

“The first thing I do is make sure that they understand the great experience I have had here in Arizona in terms of moving, the beautiful weather and lifestyle and how … Arizona is really about working through the week and so to get to the weekend you can enjoy the weekend and all the hiking and swimming as well as tennis and golf. Usually you turn them through the valley. Sometimes it’s in a helicopter, depending on who it is … sometimes it’s in the car. The restaurant: My favorite place is Tarbell’s on the 32nd and Camelback. “

ASU chief football coach Herm Edwards

“If I want to recruit someone, I’ll show them the stadium. If I hire someone, I’ll show them the office. You have to sell them where they work. They won’t work outside the building. They won’t play outside the building “Why shouldn’t you show them the facilities? It’s kind of important. You can’t outsmart people.”

James Jones, general manager of Suns

“They’ll probably take them to the old town to get a feel for the historic and new Phoenix in Scottsdale. Then I would probably drop by Ocean 44 and eat something later in the evening. If seafood isn’t your thing, take them to Steak 44. Either way, can’t go wrong. “

Torey Lovullo, manager of Diamondbacks

“Obviously the first thought is Old Town Scottsdale. Everyone wanders to that thought. There are some new, modern ideas, maybe a round of top golf. Maybe one or two favorite restaurants.

“I like Blue Adobe. It’s very close to our house, it’s one of my favorites, Mexican food. There are some staples. You can go to Grimaldi, enjoy a pizza dinner, and go straight across the street to the ice cream parlor (Sugar Bowl). It depends on how you feel and what you want to eat. “

ASU President Michael Crow

“I usually look at all the great parks when I sell someone. The North Phoenix Mountain Preserve, the South (Mountain) Park and then just the nature of the neighborhoods. So it’s just this fantastic place to live. I concentrate so on the quality of life. “

Ahron Cohen, President and CEO of Coyotes

“We are lucky that there are so many great places in the valley, but for me you have to reach this corridor between Biltmore, North Central and Old Town Scottsdale and Arcadia. My favorite restaurant is Mora Italian. Then you also have a lot of great new places – Nobu just went up. You have to sell people everything that’s going on in this area of ​​Phoenix and all the growth. “

The former owner of Suns and Diamondbacks, Jerry Colangelo

“I think the biggest selling point we have is the quality of life in Arizona. It is completely different from the East or the Midwest, etc. Getting acquainted with the landscape, so to speak – it includes the layout of the community, it includes the restaurants, the shops, etc. It only gives you an orientation of how life could be here , Certainly (as an owner I was) I always emphasized how much a – although growing community – is still a small town in terms of attitude. That the team in Phoenix, the suns at the time, was really keen to live here. If you were part of this community, this is more than just putting on a uniform.

“The first thing you do is find out what interests you have in relation to food. You know, it’s easy for me, if it’s Italian food, there are two, three, or four of these restaurants that I would choose. “

ASU sports director and VP for university sports Ray Anderson

“We live in Tempe – I actually literally live on campus. When they come and I take them out, there is honestly an old restaurant called (House of) Tricks, which is a kind of stable there. You get lots of lunches with professors and staff. It’s just down to earth and has a nice ambience. There is always a table for the sports director, which I really appreciate. “

Mike Nealy, managing director of Fiesta Bowl

“The first thing you do is look at the blue sky, look at the sun. I came here from Minnesota in the middle of winter years ago … the weather you can’t beat. If you like outdoor things. I think what people don’t think are all things outdoor, hiking, cycling. If you are a water person, there is plenty of water.

“Hike the Camelback and take a look around.”

“If you go to the (Old Town) Scottsdale area and there is sure to be fun for the younger people at night. One of my favorites is The Mission down there, it’s a great place to eat.”

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen (via email)

“I would definitely want to take someone to Salt River Fields because we believe we have one of the best spring training courses in all of baseball and one of our unique advantages is the ability to live at home for spring training. Then of course I want you to see Chase Field because this is our home for six months and I would probably end it with dinner at my favorite restaurant, Hillstone on Camelback. “

