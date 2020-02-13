While the Catholic Church has seen Saint Joseph as a model and example of virtue for many centuries, relatively little has been written about devotion to him. However, an increasing number of books have been published in the last century to shed more light on Jesus’ foster father, including a dedicated dedication to St. Joseph by Father Dr. Donald Calloway.

Ms. Calloway also noticed this gap in the spiritual scriptures and tries to initiate one worldwide movement the devotion to St. Joseph with his new book.

One of the reasons Calloway turns to St. Joseph is:We need Saint Joseph’s spiritual paternity to protect marriage and family. Marriage and family have always been attacked, but today the threats have reached extraordinary heights … To fight and overcome the deceptions of Satan, the Church needs St. Joseph. His example and protection are the only way out of the confusing mess we are in. “

St. Joseph has a long history as a powerful advocate for families, so this makes perfect sense.

In addition, many saints have emphasized Devotion to Saint Joseph to get closer to Jesus.

This is the main purpose of Calloway’s consecration to St. Joseph.

Total consecration to St. Joseph means that you are making one formal act of childlike trust in your spiritual father so that he can take care of your spiritual well-being and lead you to God. The person dedicated to Saint Joseph wants to be as close as possible to their spiritual father and to resemble him in virtue and holiness.

Just as those who approach the Virgin Mary are brought closer to Jesus, those who are dedicated to Saint Joseph will find themselves in a deeper relationship with God.

The ultimate goal is not to worship St. Joseph, but to imitate his virtue and example and bring us closer to God.

Calloway’s spiritual program consists of a 33-day preparation that can be done at any time throughout the year. However, if you want to use it to prepare for the feast of St. Joseph 19th MarchThen you have to start the consecration February 16 (or February 15, depending on the year).

The ordination that Calloway suggests is relatively easy to do because it involves only a short meditation each day, followed by a small series of prayers. If you want to change your life, dedicate yourself to Saint Joseph and let him lead you back to God.

Saint Teresa of Avila claimed: “It seems that God has only given the other Saints the power to help us in some kind of need; However, experience shows that Saint Joseph can help in every way. “

