How companies can become “smarter” in the new decade

The year 2020 was often described by futurists and technologists as “the” year in which science fiction becomes a reality – paved roads should be replaced by air hoses that connect places, walk people on Mars, or that everyone should own.

Well, the vision for 2020 wasn’t quite a 20/20 vision.

We have made good progress on the way there, but let’s take a look at the impending (and plausible) technology trends that we will see in our immediate future. We’re excited about the opportunities these technologies can offer businesses – be it in retail, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, or healthcare – to help them gain a head start by empowering their people achieve.

Increased use of blockchain technology

Although the stage in the corporate division is still in its early stages, we will no doubt see an increase in blockchain usage in various industries for improved traceability in areas such as counterfeit security, supply chain operations and patient data. It is critical for businesses to have ownership of data in terms of usage rights, privacy, and security, as the world-class customer experience becomes increasingly data-centric.

Supply chain actors that can take immediate advantage of the blockchain include pharmaceutical, food and merchandise manufacturers, transportation and logistics companies, healthcare facilities, and even retailers of high-end goods. Blockchain is used wherever unchangeable and event-driven “trust” has to be built up or where certain data have to be exchanged in a secure, democratized way.

In the area of ​​food production, legislation to comply with food and drug safety is being tightened worldwide in order to secure supply chains and increase transparency and safety for end users. Blockchain will be an important pillar of the ecosystem that will help companies achieve these goals, and they will need track and trace technologies such as temperature sensitive labels, bar codes and radio frequency identification (RFID). It will allow users to get secured and verifiable records or data.

This increased focus on blockchain has increased interest in one of the cornerstones of the application programming interfaces (APIs) of zebra data services known as blockchain traceability. This API provides seamless asset tracking from creation to consumption to solve issues related to counterfeit goods, food safety, and the overall origin of goods and assets.

Smart automation growth

Faced with a workforce that is not growing as quickly as is needed to meet increasing demand, companies are looking for technological solutions that enable them to automate the intelligent tasks of their employees, which are equipped with actionable data from advanced tracking technologies and regulatory analysis ,

These intelligent automation technologies include:

Artificial intelligence based on computer vision, which is provided via modalities such as scanners, vision-based sensors and robots. When camera technology becomes “smart,” companies can monitor their environments and workflows and make automated decisions to improve the customer experience.

In retail, this can mean that smooth (or cashless) cash registers or automated inventory control can be performed using robotic assistants. In manufacturing, the use of vision-based technology can help increase quality control and the speed at which it is performed.

Robots that coexist with human workers to guide and support them at work so that they no longer have to work everyday to focus on higher value tasks. Think of R2D2 or C3PO in the Star Wars films. We should see it as “taking the robot out of humans” – which enables companies to redistribute valuable human labor across the largest need area with the greatest impact.

For example, retail workers can be spared performing inventory or picking activities to restore “service” to “customer service” and improve the shopping experience for consumers. Medicines or samples can also be tracked and transported by robots in a hospital, so that healthcare providers can improve bedside care.

With these newer technologies, most workflow optimization solutions today have not kept pace with the times and typically focus on either human or automated workflows – with little or no overlap or synergies between the two. As companies strive for smarter automation, there is an urgent need to develop a common central point for orchestrating different sensors, devices and automation platforms in a synergistic way across the entire value chain in order to achieve a successful transformation. This cooperative coordination between automation systems and human employees is crucial in order to achieve the highest level of productivity improvement in the not too distant future.

Distribution of RFID and advance analysis

Companies today need a better overview of their inventory, the status in progress and the location of their employees in order to gain a competitive advantage. They expect more from data acquisition, especially through the use of 2D barcodes, computer vision and RFID.

The 2D barcode is now ubiquitous on shipping labels, in grocery stores, patient wristbands and in mobile payments, and the acceptance of this square barcode will no doubt continue to increase.

It is more interesting, however, that RFID and computer vision technologies are increasingly being used from soccer fields to production facilities and retail stores. The acceptance of RFID is increasing rapidly, as customers are looking for better visibility of assets almost in real time. The introduction of RFID Electronic Product Code (EPC) continues to increase. The market grew by more than 30 percent in 2019, twice as much as in 2018.

And with the real-time data that RFID and computer vision technologies can offer, companies must implement complete solutions that collect data and automatically convert this raw data into actionable insights to increase efficiency. An improved visibility of business transactions only makes sense if the collected data can be converted into actionable knowledge within a reasonable period of time. The sooner this can happen, the cheaper it is for a company. For this reason, companies are looking for complete solutions with which they can collect data, gain insights from this data and even offer prescriptive analyzes with which they can make faster and more precise business decisions.

These are just three of the key trends that we believe will help companies become smarter in 2020 and beyond. We at Zebra are pleased that we can bring these innovative solutions to the market with our wide ecosystem of partners – not just tomorrow, but already today. How is that for 20/20 vision?

Daniel Dombach, Director EMEA Industry Solutions, Zebra Technologies

