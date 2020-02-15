When our first child was four months old, I went back to work full-time. When she was 15 months old, our son was born. At that point my husband Curtis and I were looking at our finances and found that we couldn’t afford to send them both to a day care center. We had to find another solution, and because my salary was lower than my husband’s, we decided that I would be the one to stay at home. It made the most sense financially and emotionally because I always wanted to be at home with them. Although life as a parent staying at home could be isolating and felt like I was trying to wade through a sand pool for a few days, I didn’t regret where I was in life or what I was doing. I always wanted to be here and I was so thankful to be at home with them and to experience every second of their childhood.

About five years and a baby later, my husband lost his job. We weren’t prepared and it was a very uncertain time. We weren’t sure where we would end up, but with the grace of God and a wonderful, giving community, we did it. I prayed every day for a job that came before me, and luckily he did. A great job fell into my lap that gave us the financial stability we urgently needed. After a lot of discussions, we decided to turn things upside down. This time Curtis would be home with our kids and I would go to work full time. Although we were concerned about the move, we both looked forward to a change.

The first week was so difficult for me! I drove away from my children at 8:30 am and only saw them again at 6:00 pm. I was so happy to take care of my family, but heartbrokenly missed the time with my children. I felt like I was losing contact with my family and felt out of place when I was at home. What was once my own room to organize and clean the way that suited me was now my husband’s. Curtis, on the other hand, needed the first week to enjoy the children and get in touch with them. The relaxed schedule was new to him, and after so many years of rigorous routine, was urgently needed.

As the weeks passed and the novelty of our new roles began to fade, we discovered advantages and disadvantages that were not immediately apparent. Curtis found it difficult to maintain regularity in his schedule. Until then, his working day had a fixed start and end. He was used to having clear boundaries between family life and work life. Now that he was at home with the children, it was not really clear when he was “on” or “off”.

I found that I really enjoyed the structured regularity that came with the working day. The first week seemed impossible, but over time I found it less painful to be away from the family at work. It was still difficult to go and I still loved coming home but I didn’t feel like leaving my kids to take care of my family.

Returning to work was a difficult transition. In the previous years I was always afraid of having to work again. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to work, it was that I couldn’t imagine being away from my kids all day. My husband had done it for years and I had no idea how he did it. I respected him so much that he had given up this family time to support us financially.

Walking in each other’s shoes illuminates the sacrifices that each of us has made every day for the love of our family as a whole and for each other. I had no idea what it was like to work all day and then come home and throw my family’s emotions and energy on me as soon as I came in the door. Curtis had no idea what it was like to fuse together every day. We have become so much more patient with each other because we understand much more what the other person is going through. Although it was difficult to make changes, although I still miss the days with my children very much, I am thankful that I went this way. It was the best for my family and proved to be a gift for my marriage.