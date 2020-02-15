Caroline Flack has become synonymous with the ITV2 reality series Love Island in recent years.

In addition to Love Island’s weekly spin-off show Aftersun, the 40-year-old Flack hosted all five series of the popular program, one of the most-watched reality shows in Britain since it started in 2015.

She was present in 2018 when Love Island won its first TV bafta for Best Reality and constructed a factual show.

Before becoming a household name, she had featured Jobs on E4 Music and the CBBC channel before becoming the co-host of the Sky One action game show Gladiators with Ian Wright in 2009.

In 2009 she became the host of I’m A Celebrity … Get me out of here! NOW! alongside Joe Swash and Russell Kane.

She left I’m A Celebrity’s companion show in 2011 to host another spin-off program, The Xtra Factor for The X Factor, with former candidate Olly Murs.

Caroline Flack pictured in 2009

After Flack and Murs left The Xtra Factor in 2014, they were promoted to host the main ITV show and replace Dermot O’Leary.

The couple hosted the main show for only a year after being widely used by critics and viewers at home.

The following year, Flack said she had learned to ignore her critics and said to The Sun, “Not everyone will like you, so you need to filter it.”

Aside from her presentation jobs, Flack can be seen on the small screen in Strictly Come Dancing and in the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off.

She took part in Strictly in 2014 and was a partner of Pasha Kovalev.

The couple won the series and fought against the competition from Frankie Bridge and Simon Webbe.

Caroline Flack on Love Island

Four years later, she talked about the difficulties she faced after raising the Glitterball Trophy and told The Sun that she felt that her body was “covered” with cling film on the dance floor the morning after her triumph, and added that she felt “ridiculous” so deep.

She added, “I couldn’t get up and couldn’t recover at all next year.”

In March 2019, Flack, along with other celebrities such as journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Greg Wise and boxer Nicola Adams, participated in an episode of Channel 4’s charity show The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Flack made her West End stage debut with Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2018 after performing on stage in a tour version of Crazy For You.

In 2015 she published an autobiography called Storm In A C Cup.