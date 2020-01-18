How can you help persecuted Christians? Go to Mass

advertisement

Helping the Church in Need, a Papal Foundation of the Catholic Church, is committed to helping persecuted and oppressed Christians live their faith.

According to “Persecuted and Forgotten?”, The ACN report is released in November 2019, Christians around the world are abducted, murdered and often targeted by violent militant extremists who see them as a legitimate alternative to a direct attack on the West.

Every year, ACN finances more than 5,000 projects in more than 140 countries to provide pastoral and spiritual support to those who need it.

Although material support to help priests, seminarians, and religious sisters serve their communities is desperately needed, they also need your prayers.

As part of their # Go2Mass campaign, Aid to the Church in Need asks for an hour of your time to go to mass for a suffering Christian.

The campaign calls on Catholics to respond to the call of Pope Francis to pray for the persecuted when he said: “Today there are more [martyrs] than in the first centuries – but the media says nothing about them because it is not news is. “

For those who want to “Go to Mass for someone who can’t”, they offer these suggestions:

Go to mass where you would not normally go. If you already go on Sunday, go to an extra mass during the week. If you don’t go on a Sunday, go.

for all persecuted Christians / a certain person being persecuted / a country e.g. North Korea, Syria, Nigeria etc. Share your # Go2Mass message – Take a selfie outside the church and share your message with # Go2Mass

For more information visit acnuk.org.

