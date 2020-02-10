Small dirty-brown pools of water cover the tiled floors of Charlie and Nikki Whittaker’s home.

There is a smell of dirt and sewage in the air as the couple stare around their cold, dark living room.

Her cottage was one of several houses in the Redvales, Bury area that were flooded when the Irwell River burst its banks on Sunday.

The overflowing river raced down Warth Road and onto adjacent streets without prisoners.

Dozens of residents were evacuated as the water whirled down the streets and slid through the doors after hours of rain.

Garbage cans and flower pots were swept away, furniture and floors remained submerged when the flood rose several feet in places.

The situation became so bad that some residents were trapped in their homes and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Warth Road was submerged several meters after the Irwell River burst its banks on Sunday

(Image: ABNM Photography)

Others told how they were forced to tear down their neighbors’ fences to escape the flood.

The water did not begin its welcome retreat until the rain stopped on Sunday afternoon.

But for many, the damage was done.

Charlie and Nikki’s home has already gone through this devastation, one of the hundreds of properties that stayed under several feet in the floods on Christmas Day in Redvales in 2015.

Then the insurers refused to pay, and only recently have they been able to replace the damaged kitchen and flooring.

Now they have to start all over again after the fire brigade rescued them from their tsunami on Sunday.

“It was similar to Boxing Day in 2015. It started with a trickle and then got bigger,” said Charlie.

“The water just kept on rising and there was nothing we could do.

“It was our knees.”

Some properties in Warth Road and Redvales were luckier than Charlie and Nikki’s, as the water was only inches from their front door.

But the couple and their neighbors, who lived around the corner on Openshaw Fold Road, weren’t so lucky.

A total of 13 houses on the street were flooded, the damage was so great that their owners were forced to look for hotels or sofas from relatives for the night.

Charlie and Nikki Whittaker in front of their house on Openshaw Fold Road

(Image: STEVE ALLEN)

When they all returned to the scene on Monday, the cleanup began and they caught their first glimpse of their destroyed houses in daylight.

In the couple’s apartment, tide marks on the walls and units of their new kitchen show where the water arrived during yesterday’s heavy fall, Storm Ciara’s work.

“It’s all gone,” said Nikki.

“We just got back to making it beautiful after the last time, and it’s all ruined. It’s devastating.”

Since the 2015 floods, the Bury Council has invested £ 40m in flood protection.

A number of flood barriers, including sheet piling and earth walls, are being built along a section of the Irwell River to protect homes and businesses.

Some are already in operation, but work on a section west of Warth Road – where the river overflowed on Sunday – has been delayed due to concerns about a high pressure gas line.

The residents of the affected areas received a scholarship to buy locks that they could set up outside their homes in the event of flooding.

Many used them yesterday, but say they didn’t care much.

The houses on Openshaw Fold Road were worst hit yesterday after the Bury floods

(Image: STEVE ALLEN)

It is likely that the cost of repairing every house will be in the thousands.

Nikki says she has no idea where to start.

“This is the second time that this has happened to us,” she said. “I just want to move away now.”

Several doors down, Rachael Kennedy tried to shut off the water by barricading her front door.

When it started to gather in front of her house, she packed a bag, grabbed her dog and drove to her parents’ house.

She tried to return later in the day, but the water was so high that she couldn’t go down the street.

Rachael Kennedy’s refrigerator was knocked over when the water rose a few meters in her house

(Image: STEVE ALLEN)

“It happened so quickly,” she said. “It was already through the doors in half an hour.

“I saw a guy wading through and it was up to his waist.”

The water rose a few feet, seeped into her oven, overturned her refrigerator, and pushed her sofa across the living room.

“Everything is a mess,” she said.

“There’s mud everywhere and it stinks. I’m gutted.

“It will be a nightmare to clean up.”

Ms. Kennedy rents the house and says she is now considering moving out.

A car tries to cope with the flood on Warth Road

(Image: ABNM Photography)

“I love this little house, but I don’t think I’ll stay here,” she said.

“I panic when it rains. I opened the lock gate, but it was hopeless.”

Two-time mother Diana Al-Najim was at work when she learned that her house was about to flood.

She hurried back and moved up as much furniture as possible with her two children aged 13 and 15.

Her sofa was still on a kitchen table on Monday morning.

When she returned to see the damage, she burst into tears.

The mother of two Diana Al-Najim burst into tears when she discovered the damage to her family’s house

(Image: STEVE ALLEN)

“I feel terrible,” said Ms. Al-Najim. “The children are still shocked by what happened.

“How can we live here like this? I’m afraid every time it rains.

“I bought this house in 2018 and nobody told me it was flooded here.”

The family stayed in a hotel on Sunday night and planned to stay with a friend until the house was cleaned.

Her son is preparing for the school exams, but had to take time off on Monday because he had no clothes to wear.

At the start of the cleanup, dozens of people like Ms. Al-Najim are working on how to rebuild their lives.

Some wonder if there is any reason. The risk of being in the same position when the next storm hits is too high, the fear is omnipresent.

The Irwell River burst its banks in Bury

Heartache is even more pronounced in a community that is still recovering from the effects of 2015.

“I feel empty and sick,” said Nicki.

“We drove around this morning and looked at other people who thought they were just doing their day-to-day life, and we destroyed our house.”