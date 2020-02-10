Seniors in the U.S. have a record $ 7.19 trillion in wealth, according to the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association. While historically this is not part of a balanced retirement plan, tapping this home equity can be a cost-effective way to help fund the retirement plan.

Indeed, securing home access plays a dual role in generating income and hedging against a possible correction in the housing market as Case-Shiller’s US housing price index is at an all-time high.

When looking for additional retirement income, some retirees may try to reduce income, move to an area with lower cost of living, or use assets from a retirement account. However, many may not want to sell their home or other investments.

One solution is a reverse mortgage that gives homeowners over 62 years (in some states over 60 years) flexible options to use their homes to achieve age goals.

Understanding Reverse Mortgages

In the past, reverse mortgages were usually the last resort. Today’s reality looks drastically different: homeowners and financial advisors can consider a reverse mortgage as part of a holistic retirement plan.

While individual needs and situations differ, one of the main reasons for a reverse mortgage is to provide an annuity payment or to eliminate an existing mortgage payment – both of which increase household cash flow. This additional cash flow can be used to cover expenses, home care, or other long-term needs, and to keep retirement income at a level where assets are not used up.

In addition, a reverse mortgage can be an alternative source of income if equity investments underperform so people don’t have to sell stocks at reduced values. This dynamic of “controlling the sequence of returns” has been well documented by scientists and should be a variable in the overall thinking about retirement.

To be clear, reverse mortgages are not for everyone and a number of important factors need to be considered. One of the most important considerations is how long a potential borrower wants to stay in their home. While many retirees plan to stay old, one in three baby boomers says they want to move at some point in retirement, and others may consider caring for or renting rather than owning it. In such situations, short-term financing needs with traditional financing, including HELOCs, can be more effectively met due to the cost of collateralizing a reverse mortgage.

Note that reverse mortgage rates may be comparable to traditional mortgages, but the federal housing administration (FHA) upfront mortgage insurance premium may incur significant closing costs. These costs are 2% of house value (up to $ 726,525). A house with a value of $ 500,000 would therefore mean an insurance premium of $ 10,000. Insurance makes some reverse features possible – in particular, that no capital or interest payments are required while living in the home, or that the borrower or heirs never owe more than the value of the property. If these services are of little value to the borrower, traditional financing without this insurance premium makes more sense.

For baby boomers who plan to age on the spot, the benefits of a reverse mortgage can be immense. Insurance costs that are amortized over a period of 20 to 30 years can be an appropriate value proposition if not only these benefits are taken into account, but also others, such as the possibility of having a line of credit that grows and accumulates over time, regardless of whether what happens to the value of the property. For example, this $ 10,000 insurance premium, which extends over 25 years, equals only $ 400 per year (before financing costs).

Eliminate misunderstandings

However, misunderstandings about reverse mortgages are common, including the fact that the bank owns the house. As with any other mortgage, the borrower retains ownership of the property as long as he meets the loan obligations, including payment of property taxes, insurance, and maintenance and living in the home.

While it is possible to build up a substantial amount of debt in the long term, reverse mortgages must be non-recourse loans, meaning that if the borrower dies and real estate is sold, the estate will never owe more than the value of the property.

The Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), has a line of credit where the proceeds available grow and accumulate over time. This enables continuous access to capital, regardless of the value of the property.

With 79% of home-grown baby boomers in the United States, retirees and retirees, combined with an all-time high in home prices and home ownership rates, can rethink how they can use their home to achieve their age goals , Financial planners can also include reverse mortgages in the annuity toolkit, taking into account the tradeoffs and risks of using this form of home equity versus other options.

Stephen Resch is Vice President of Retirement Strategies at Reverse Mortgage Lender Finance of America Reverse.

